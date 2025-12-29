1 arrested, 1 in hospital after suspected arson at federal government building in North York

A man is in custody and a woman is in the hospital after a fire broke out at a government building in North York.

The fire occurred at 4900 Yonge St., which is an office building used by the federal government. It is also home to the North York Service Canada Centre and a passport office.

Toronto Fire say the blaze occurred in the cafeteria on the third floor. One woman was sent to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police confirm to CityNews this fire is being treated as arson. They also say they have taken a man into custody from the scene.

