A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation in Brampton.

According to authorities, a semi-trailer truck was reported stolen from a repair shop in the area of East Drive and Torbram Road on December 21.

The next day, officers located the stolen truck in the area of Williams Parkway and Humberwest Parkway. Attached to the truck was a trailer that police say was stolen from Halton Region during the weekend of December 20.

Police have released a photo of 42-year-old Nirmal Singh. (Peel Regional Police)

“Officers attempted a traffic stop; however, the vehicle failed to stop and struck a fully marked police cruiser, causing extensive damage,” Peel Regional Police wrote in a statement issued on Monday. “Fortunately, no injuries were reported.”

Authorities have released an 8-second video showing the moment of impact.

“The stolen truck continued until it became inoperable, at which point the accused fled on foot,” police added. “A foot pursuit ensued, and officers successfully effected the arrest.”

Authorities have charged 42-year-old Nirmal Singh with six offences, including five counts of possession of property obtained by crime, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of break-in tools and possession of an automobile master key.

Police say Singh was already a Canada-wide suspended driver. He has been charged with an additional eight counts of operating a vehicle while prohibited and was held for a bail hearing.