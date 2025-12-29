Man and woman arrested in Brampton homicide investigation

A man and a woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that occurred in Brampton.

Peel police responded to reports of a stabbing on Dec. 26 around 7:45 a.m. When they arrived at the residence near Main Street North and Church Street East, officers located a 32-year-old male victim inside the home suffering from stab wounds.

Police say the victim died at the residence.

Meanwhile, Jaiden Brett-Hughes, a 26-year-old man from Mississauga and Tandaeka Frazer, a 31-year-old woman from Brampton were found inside the residence during the emergency response. They were both arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Both suspects will appear for bail hearings at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Investigators say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

It is not yet known what led up to the stabbing.