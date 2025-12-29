Man and woman arrested in Brampton homicide investigation

Peel police say they found the accused in the building at the time of the emergency response. (PRP/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted December 29, 2025 11:40 am.

A man and a woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that occurred in Brampton.

Peel police responded to reports of a stabbing on Dec. 26 around 7:45 a.m. When they arrived at the residence near Main Street North and Church Street East, officers located a 32-year-old male victim inside the home suffering from stab wounds.

Police say the victim died at the residence.

Meanwhile, Jaiden Brett-Hughes, a 26-year-old man from Mississauga and Tandaeka Frazer, a 31-year-old woman from Brampton were found inside the residence during the emergency response. They were both arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Both suspects will appear for bail hearings at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Investigators say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

It is not yet known what led up to the stabbing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Licences revoked from 28 driving schools in Toronto

Twenty-eight driving schools in Toronto have had their licences revoked by the Ontario government. The revoked schools are listed on the province's webpage showing all the driving schools in Ontario. In...

2h ago

Man in his 80s dead after North York fire

An elderly man has died after a fire at a North York retirement home late Sunday night, according to police. Toronto Fire tell CityNews they rescued the man from a fourth floor unit where the fire came...

updated

20m ago

Toronto facing 80 km/h wind gusts on Monday: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a yellow warning for strong wind in Toronto, with gusts that could reach up to 80 km/h on Monday. This comes after several weather alerts were issued on Sunday for the...

5h ago

Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Toronto, GTA

2026 is around the corner, and there are many ways to celebrate the new year in Toronto and the GTA on Wednesday night. If you are travelling around the GTA; the TTC, GO Transit and the UP Express will...

27m ago

Top Stories

Licences revoked from 28 driving schools in Toronto

Twenty-eight driving schools in Toronto have had their licences revoked by the Ontario government. The revoked schools are listed on the province's webpage showing all the driving schools in Ontario. In...

2h ago

Man in his 80s dead after North York fire

An elderly man has died after a fire at a North York retirement home late Sunday night, according to police. Toronto Fire tell CityNews they rescued the man from a fourth floor unit where the fire came...

updated

20m ago

Toronto facing 80 km/h wind gusts on Monday: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a yellow warning for strong wind in Toronto, with gusts that could reach up to 80 km/h on Monday. This comes after several weather alerts were issued on Sunday for the...

5h ago

Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Toronto, GTA

2026 is around the corner, and there are many ways to celebrate the new year in Toronto and the GTA on Wednesday night. If you are travelling around the GTA; the TTC, GO Transit and the UP Express will...

27m ago

Most Watched Today

1:47
Widespread rain warnings throughout the GTA

Widespread rain warnings are in effect throughout the GTA. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

17h ago

1:58
Zelenskyy and Trump meet in Mar-a-Lago to discuss ending war in Ukraine

Following his meeting in Halifax with Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida to further talks on peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Alessandra Carniero reports.

13h ago

2:32
Decent exposure at The Bentway's annual Polar Bear Skate

Close to 300 skaters stripped down to their unmentionables for the annual year-end celebration with donations going to a great cause. CityNews' Rob Leth "bears" it all as he files his report.

18h ago

2:57
Freezing rain coming to the Greater Toronto Area Sunday

Widespread freezing rain is expected to fall over the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

December 27, 2025 7:06 pm EST EST

1:52
Police hunting for suspect in fatal stabbing near Lamport Stadium

A lone suspect is being sought following a fatal stabbing in the Liberty Village area. Friday night. The victim has been identified as Toronto resident Marcel Cardiff. Brandon Rowe reports on the latest in the investigation.

December 27, 2025 6:49 pm EST EST

More Videos