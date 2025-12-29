More than 60,000 customers without power after winter storm hits Ontario: Hydro One

Tens of thousands of Ontarians remain without power as blasts of heavy snow, freezing rain and strong winds continue to hit a swath of the province.

Hydro One, the province’s largest electric utility, says that about 61,000 customers across Ontario are in the dark due to the storm, which has caused downed lines from ice accumulation on tree branches.

Environment Canada says most of Ontario can expect a mixed bag of precipitation Monday, ranging from freezing rain in Ottawa to heavy snow along Lake Superior and up to 60 centimetres in Timmins.

The weather agency says strong wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected in the Greater Toronto Area and southwestern Ontario.

Hydro One says since the storm began on Sunday, crews have restored power to more than 88,000 customers, but challenging road conditions continue to delay crew access.

Multiple stretches of highways in the Timmins area and other parts of northern Ontario were closed Monday morning as the winter storm batters the region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2025.