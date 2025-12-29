More than 60,000 customers without power after winter storm hits Ontario: Hydro One

Snow clearing efforts continue during a snow storm in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 29, 2025 12:45 pm.

Last Updated December 29, 2025 12:52 pm.

Tens of thousands of Ontarians remain without power as blasts of heavy snow, freezing rain and strong winds continue to hit a swath of the province. 

Hydro One, the province’s largest electric utility, says that about 61,000 customers across Ontario are in the dark due to the storm, which has caused downed lines from ice accumulation on tree branches. 

Environment Canada says most of Ontario can expect a mixed bag of precipitation Monday, ranging from freezing rain in Ottawa to heavy snow along Lake Superior and up to 60 centimetres in Timmins. 

The weather agency says strong wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected in the Greater Toronto Area and southwestern Ontario.

Related:

Hydro One says since the storm began on Sunday, crews have restored power to more than 88,000 customers, but challenging road conditions continue to delay crew access. 

Multiple stretches of highways in the Timmins area and other parts of northern Ontario were closed Monday morning as the winter storm batters the region. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged with murder after fatal Liberty Village stabbing

Toronto police say they have arrested a man in connection to a fatal stabbing in Liberty Village. According to investigators, the victim was found with a stab wound on the north side of King Street...

46m ago

1 arrested, 1 in hospital after suspected arson at federal government building in North York

A man is in custody and a woman is in the hospital after a fire broke out at a government building in North York. The fire occurred at 4900 Yonge St., which is an office building used by the federal...

1h ago

Man and woman arrested in Brampton homicide investigation

A man and a woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that occurred in Brampton. Peel police responded to reports of a stabbing on Dec. 26 around 7:45 a.m. When they arrived...

1h ago

Licences revoked from 28 driving schools in Toronto

Twenty-eight driving schools in Toronto have had their licences revoked by the Ontario government. The revoked schools are listed on the province's webpage showing all the driving schools in Ontario. In...

5h ago

Top Stories

Man charged with murder after fatal Liberty Village stabbing

Toronto police say they have arrested a man in connection to a fatal stabbing in Liberty Village. According to investigators, the victim was found with a stab wound on the north side of King Street...

46m ago

1 arrested, 1 in hospital after suspected arson at federal government building in North York

A man is in custody and a woman is in the hospital after a fire broke out at a government building in North York. The fire occurred at 4900 Yonge St., which is an office building used by the federal...

1h ago

Man and woman arrested in Brampton homicide investigation

A man and a woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that occurred in Brampton. Peel police responded to reports of a stabbing on Dec. 26 around 7:45 a.m. When they arrived...

1h ago

Licences revoked from 28 driving schools in Toronto

Twenty-eight driving schools in Toronto have had their licences revoked by the Ontario government. The revoked schools are listed on the province's webpage showing all the driving schools in Ontario. In...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:47
Widespread rain warnings throughout the GTA

Widespread rain warnings are in effect throughout the GTA. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

19h ago

1:58
Zelenskyy and Trump meet in Mar-a-Lago to discuss ending war in Ukraine

Following his meeting in Halifax with Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida to further talks on peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Alessandra Carniero reports.

15h ago

2:32
Decent exposure at The Bentway's annual Polar Bear Skate

Close to 300 skaters stripped down to their unmentionables for the annual year-end celebration with donations going to a great cause. CityNews' Rob Leth "bears" it all as he files his report.

20h ago

2:57
Freezing rain coming to the Greater Toronto Area Sunday

Widespread freezing rain is expected to fall over the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

December 27, 2025 7:06 pm EST EST

1:52
Police hunting for suspect in fatal stabbing near Lamport Stadium

A lone suspect is being sought following a fatal stabbing in the Liberty Village area. Friday night. The victim has been identified as Toronto resident Marcel Cardiff. Brandon Rowe reports on the latest in the investigation.

December 27, 2025 6:49 pm EST EST

More Videos