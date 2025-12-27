There could be some troublesome weather headed to the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday for areas north of Highway 401, but especially north of Highway 407.

According to CityNews Meteorologist Carl Lam, there will be freezing rain in some areas through the afternoon into the early evening, which could lead to anywhere between 5 and 10 millimetres of ice accumulation.

The buildup could make for dangerous travel conditions on slippery bridges and overpasses.

“The threat for icing, especially up north around Innisfil, Keswick, Newmarket, Aurora, Minden, Haliburton, Orillia, Uxbridge, and Fenelon Falls doesn’t really dissipate until late Sunday night, when it will change over to rain,” Lam explained.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 2 C in Toronto on Sunday with freezing rain transitioning to rain showers by midnight for the entire GTA.

Monday’s forecast calls for cloudy weather with rain showers potentially changing to snow and sustained winds between 30 and 50 km/h, and gusts up to 70.

“It’s another impactful storm that’s rolling through the GTA,” Lam added.