More troublesome weather expected to hit the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday

Widespread freezing rain is expected to fall over the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 27, 2025 7:17 pm.

There could be some troublesome weather headed to the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday for areas north of Highway 401, but especially north of Highway 407.

According to CityNews Meteorologist Carl Lam, there will be freezing rain in some areas through the afternoon into the early evening, which could lead to anywhere between 5 and 10 millimetres of ice accumulation.

The buildup could make for dangerous travel conditions on slippery bridges and overpasses.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO LIVE WEATHER COVERAGE!

“The threat for icing, especially up north around Innisfil, Keswick, Newmarket, Aurora, Minden, Haliburton, Orillia, Uxbridge, and Fenelon Falls doesn’t really dissipate until late Sunday night, when it will change over to rain,” Lam explained.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 2 C in Toronto on Sunday with freezing rain transitioning to rain showers by midnight for the entire GTA.

Monday’s forecast calls for cloudy weather with rain showers potentially changing to snow and sustained winds between 30 and 50 km/h, and gusts up to 70.

“It’s another impactful storm that’s rolling through the GTA,” Lam added.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows snowplow on fire during winter storm in Toronto

The challenging task of snow removal following a big winter storm was made even more complicated Friday after a snowplow contracted by the City of Toronto caught on fire while clearing the roads. Police...

3h ago

Toronto spa worker, 66, faces more sex assault charges

A Toronto spa worker who is accused of multiple sexual assaults faces new charges as more victims come forward. In July, officers arrested 66-year-old David Ludwig after an unnamed victim reported being...

3h ago

Person in life-threatening condition after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Whitby

OPP officers closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Thickson and Stevenson roads for several hours on Saturday.

5h ago

Man fatally stabbed in Toronto's South Parkdale neighbourhood, officers looking for male suspect

Toronto police officers say the victim was found with a stab wound near Joe Shuster Way and King Street West just before 8 p.m. on Friday.

6h ago

Top Stories

Video shows snowplow on fire during winter storm in Toronto

The challenging task of snow removal following a big winter storm was made even more complicated Friday after a snowplow contracted by the City of Toronto caught on fire while clearing the roads. Police...

3h ago

Toronto spa worker, 66, faces more sex assault charges

A Toronto spa worker who is accused of multiple sexual assaults faces new charges as more victims come forward. In July, officers arrested 66-year-old David Ludwig after an unnamed victim reported being...

3h ago

Person in life-threatening condition after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Whitby

OPP officers closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Thickson and Stevenson roads for several hours on Saturday.

5h ago

Man fatally stabbed in Toronto's South Parkdale neighbourhood, officers looking for male suspect

Toronto police officers say the victim was found with a stab wound near Joe Shuster Way and King Street West just before 8 p.m. on Friday.

6h ago

Most Watched Today

0:29
Snowplow catches fire during winter storm in Toronto

A City-contracted snowplow caught on fire Friday after a big winter storm in Toronto.

3h ago

3:03
Winter storm strikes Toronto and GTA

A weather system has left an icy mess on most roads throughout the GTA. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

23h ago

2:12
Southern Ontario hit with a blast of winter weather on Boxing Day

Toronto and the GTA was hit with a blast of winter weather as heavy snow blanketed roads on Boxing Day, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

22h ago

2:05
Finch LRT service impacted by snowstorm

Saying the cold weather had impacted switches on the new Finch LRT line, the service was stopped and started several times by the TTC. The newly completed transit line has faced criticism over slow speeds and reliability.

December 26, 2025 6:54 pm EST EST

2:25
Is Boxing Day still bringing out the crowds?

A new study suggests Boxing Day habits have changed. Melissa Nakhavoly with how shoppers are finding their deals.

December 26, 2025 6:50 pm EST EST

More Videos