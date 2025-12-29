Quebec couple found dead in Dominican Republic

Photo of Christine Sauvé and Alain Noël. (Credit: Facebook/ Gilles Sauve Jr)

By Cole Fortner

Posted December 29, 2025 10:18 pm.

A Quebec couple has been found dead while on a vacation in the Dominican Republic, their family says.

Gilles Sauve Jr. posted to Facebook saying his sister Christine Sauvé and her husband Alain Noël had died during their sleep the night of Dec. 25 into 26.

“Out of respect for our family and in order to experience this grief privately, we ask for your time and understanding. We will not be answering questions at this time. We are waiting for more answers to our questions before telling you more,” read part of Sauve Jr’s Facebook post.

In a statement to CityNews, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said it “is aware of two Canadian citizens who died in the Dominican Republic. GAC expresses its condolences to the family and loved ones.”

Adding, “Canadian officials are providing consular assistance and are in contact with local authorities to gather more information. Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed.”

A cause of death was not immediately known.

