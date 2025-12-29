Treasury Board minister silent on details of plan to shrink federal public service

OTTAWA — Treasury Board President Shafqat Ali says the federal government hasn’t worked out details of planned public service cuts and efforts to boost the amount of time public servants spend in the office.

Ali said in a recent interview with The Canadian Press the government is still finalizing the workforce adjustment and return-to-office plans.

Hundreds of federal employees have been warned they may lose their jobs as the government moves to shrink the public service, and many departments have told staff news on job cuts will come in the new year.

Ali would not answer when asked how many people will be let go.

He said the government’s focus is on finding savings and reassigning resources to areas that matter most to Canadians — such as home construction, defence and the RCMP.

Ali said the government has sent letters about its planned early retirement program to almost 68,000 public servants who may be eligible, and it will see how many volunteer before proceeding with the workforce adjustment process.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press