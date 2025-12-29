Trump indicates the US ‘hit’ a facility that he tied to alleged drug boats

President Donald Trump attends a joint news conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press

Posted December 29, 2025 12:17 pm.

Last Updated December 29, 2025 2:09 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has indicated that the U.S. has “hit” a facility in South America as he wages a pressure campaign on Venezuela, but the U.S. offered no other details.

Trump made the comments in what seemed to be an impromptu radio interview Friday.

The president, who called radio host John Catsimatidis during a program on WABC radio, was discussing U.S. strikes on alleged drug-carrying boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, which have killed at least 105 people in 29 known strikes since early September.

“I don’t know if you read or saw, they have a big plant or a big facility where they send the, you know, where the ships come from,” Trump said. “Two nights ago, we knocked that out. So, we hit them very hard.”

Trump did not offer any additional details in the interview, including what kind of attack may have occurred. The Pentagon on Monday referred questions to the White House, which did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth or one of the U.S. military’s social media accounts has in the past typically announced every boat strike in a post on X, but they have not posted any notice of any strike on a facility.

The press office of Venezuela’s government did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment on Trump’s statement.

Trump for months has suggested he may conduct land strikes in South America, in Venezuela or possibly another country, and in recent weeks has been saying the U.S. would move beyond striking boats and would strike on land “soon.”

In October, Trump confirmed he had authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela. The agency did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Monday.

Along with the strikes, the U.S. has sent warships, built up military forces in the region, seized two oil tankers and pursued a third.

The Trump administration has said it is in “armed conflict” with drug cartels and seeking to stop the flow of narcotics into the United States.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has insisted the real purpose of the U.S. military operations is to force him from power.

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles said in an interview with Vanity Fair published this month that Trump “wants to keep on blowing boats up until Maduro ‘cries uncle.’”

___

Associated Press writers Konstantin Toropin in Washington and Regina Garcia Cano in Caracas, Venezuela, contributed to this report.

Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged with murder after fatal Liberty Village stabbing

Toronto police say they have arrested a man in connection to a fatal stabbing in Liberty Village. According to investigators, the victim was found with a stab wound on the north side of King Street...

44m ago

1 arrested, 1 in hospital after suspected arson at federal government building in North York

A man is in custody and a woman is in the hospital after a fire broke out at a government building in North York. The fire occurred at 4900 Yonge St., which is an office building used by the federal...

1h ago

Man and woman arrested in Brampton homicide investigation

A man and a woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that occurred in Brampton. Peel police responded to reports of a stabbing on Dec. 26 around 7:45 a.m. When they arrived...

1h ago

Licences revoked from 28 driving schools in Toronto

Twenty-eight driving schools in Toronto have had their licences revoked by the Ontario government. The revoked schools are listed on the province's webpage showing all the driving schools in Ontario. In...

5h ago

Top Stories

Man charged with murder after fatal Liberty Village stabbing

Toronto police say they have arrested a man in connection to a fatal stabbing in Liberty Village. According to investigators, the victim was found with a stab wound on the north side of King Street...

44m ago

1 arrested, 1 in hospital after suspected arson at federal government building in North York

A man is in custody and a woman is in the hospital after a fire broke out at a government building in North York. The fire occurred at 4900 Yonge St., which is an office building used by the federal...

1h ago

Man and woman arrested in Brampton homicide investigation

A man and a woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that occurred in Brampton. Peel police responded to reports of a stabbing on Dec. 26 around 7:45 a.m. When they arrived...

1h ago

Licences revoked from 28 driving schools in Toronto

Twenty-eight driving schools in Toronto have had their licences revoked by the Ontario government. The revoked schools are listed on the province's webpage showing all the driving schools in Ontario. In...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:47
Widespread rain warnings throughout the GTA

Widespread rain warnings are in effect throughout the GTA. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

19h ago

1:58
Zelenskyy and Trump meet in Mar-a-Lago to discuss ending war in Ukraine

Following his meeting in Halifax with Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida to further talks on peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Alessandra Carniero reports.

15h ago

2:32
Decent exposure at The Bentway's annual Polar Bear Skate

Close to 300 skaters stripped down to their unmentionables for the annual year-end celebration with donations going to a great cause. CityNews' Rob Leth "bears" it all as he files his report.

20h ago

2:57
Freezing rain coming to the Greater Toronto Area Sunday

Widespread freezing rain is expected to fall over the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

December 27, 2025 7:06 pm EST EST

1:52
Police hunting for suspect in fatal stabbing near Lamport Stadium

A lone suspect is being sought following a fatal stabbing in the Liberty Village area. Friday night. The victim has been identified as Toronto resident Marcel Cardiff. Brandon Rowe reports on the latest in the investigation.

December 27, 2025 6:49 pm EST EST

More Videos