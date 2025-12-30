4 men, 2 women charged in York Region drug and gun bust
Posted December 30, 2025 2:12 pm.
Last Updated December 30, 2025 2:13 pm.
York Regional Police have charged four men and two women in connection with a drug and gun investigation across multiple jurisdictions in Ontario.
Investigators say they began looking into a case of suspected cocaine trafficking back in October 2025.
Authorities executed nine search warrants at four residences and five storage lockers over a period of three months in Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Espanola and Innisfil. An additional search warrant was executed at a federal prison in Gravenhurst.
Police say 102 kilograms of cocaine were seized during their search along with a loaded firearm and more than $135,000 in cash.
Authorities charged 40-year-old Sherrie Donovan of Espanola and 29-year-old William Donovan of Toronto with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
Police also charged 36-year-old Kevin Forde and 35-year-old Solange Khan, both of Barrie, with the following offences:
- possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
- possession of a prohibited firearm
- possession of prohibited devices
- Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000
Khan also faces a separate charge for conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
Authorities also laid charges against 33-year-old Doniele Elie of no fixed address for conspiracy to traffic cocaine and 67-year-old John Novak of Espanola for possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.
No other details were released.