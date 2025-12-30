4 men, 2 women charged in York Region drug and gun bust

Police have released a photo of cash seized during a gun and drug investigation. (York Regional Police.)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 30, 2025 2:12 pm.

York Regional Police have charged four men and two women in connection with a drug and gun investigation across multiple jurisdictions in Ontario.

Investigators say they began looking into a case of suspected cocaine trafficking back in October 2025.

Authorities executed nine search warrants at four residences and five storage lockers over a period of three months in Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Espanola and Innisfil. An additional search warrant was executed at a federal prison in Gravenhurst.

Police say 102 kilograms of cocaine were seized during their search along with a loaded firearm and more than $135,000 in cash.

Photo shows packages of cocaine that were seized by police as part of an investigation into drug trafficking. (YRP)

Authorities charged 40-year-old Sherrie Donovan of Espanola and 29-year-old William Donovan of Toronto with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Police also charged 36-year-old Kevin Forde and 35-year-old Solange Khan, both of Barrie, with the following offences:

  • possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
  • possession of a prohibited firearm
  • possession of prohibited devices
  • Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
  • Careless storage of a firearm
  • Possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000

Khan also faces a separate charge for conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Police have release a photo of a firearm seized during a gun and drug investigation. (YRP)

Authorities also laid charges against 33-year-old Doniele Elie of no fixed address for conspiracy to traffic cocaine and 67-year-old John Novak of Espanola for possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

No other details were released.

Top Stories

Seized motorcycles believed to belong to fugitive Ryan Wedding valued at US$40M: FBI

U.S. authorities have released more details on dozens of high-end motorcycles believed to belong to Ryan Wedding, the former Canadian athlete now accused of running an international drug ring. The U.S....

1h ago

Toronto reports spike in suspected opioid overdoses, public health warns

Toronto Public Health is warning residents after a sharp increase in opioid overdoses was recorded in the city over the holiday period. According to an alert issued by the agency, Toronto paramedic...

1h ago

Snow squall watch issued for Toronto

The intense weather Toronto experienced over the last few days shows no signs of letting up, with Environment Canada issuing a Yellow-level snow squall watch for the city on Tuesday. The national weather...

1h ago

Family hoping for answers after Quebec couple found dead in Dominican Republic

MONTREAL — The family of a Quebec couple found dead in the Dominican Republic on Boxing Day say they are searching for answers about what happened to their loved ones. Patricia Sauvé says her aunt...

41m ago

