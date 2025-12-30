4 men, 2 women charged in York Region drug and gun bust

York Regional Police have charged four men and two women in connection with a drug and gun investigation across multiple jurisdictions in Ontario.

Investigators say they began looking into a case of suspected cocaine trafficking back in October 2025.

Authorities executed nine search warrants at four residences and five storage lockers over a period of three months in Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Espanola and Innisfil. An additional search warrant was executed at a federal prison in Gravenhurst.

Police say 102 kilograms of cocaine were seized during their search along with a loaded firearm and more than $135,000 in cash.

Photo shows packages of cocaine that were seized by police as part of an investigation into drug trafficking. (YRP)

Authorities charged 40-year-old Sherrie Donovan of Espanola and 29-year-old William Donovan of Toronto with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Police also charged 36-year-old Kevin Forde and 35-year-old Solange Khan, both of Barrie, with the following offences:

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

possession of a prohibited firearm

possession of prohibited devices

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000

Khan also faces a separate charge for conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Police have release a photo of a firearm seized during a gun and drug investigation. (YRP)

Authorities also laid charges against 33-year-old Doniele Elie of no fixed address for conspiracy to traffic cocaine and 67-year-old John Novak of Espanola for possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

No other details were released.