Carney speaks with European leaders on efforts to reach Ukraine peace deal

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he spoke with European leaders today on the latest efforts to advance Ukraine’s security and recovery.

In a social media post, Carney says Canada and European leaders support efforts to reach a negotiated settlement to the conflict sparked by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost four years ago.

He says they also stand ready to provide robust security guarantees for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Neither the Prime Minister’s Office nor Global Affairs Canada provided additional details about the virtual meeting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Carney on Saturday in Nova Scotia before heading to Florida for the latest talks with on a possible peace agreement.

Global Affairs says Ottawa is closely engaged with Ukraine, the United States and European partners as discussions continue about a path toward a lasting peace.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press