Durham police continue search for missing vulnerable woman

The search continues for a missing vulnerable woman nearly a month after she was last seen in Pickering.

Durham Regional Police say Rosetta, 61, was last seen in the Douglas Avenue and Radom Street area at around 1:00 p.m. on December 1, 2025.

She’s described as white with a medium build and dark brown hair. She’s around five-foot-one, and was last seen wearing a black toque, long black trench coat style winter jacket, black pants, black/white shoes, and had a light-coloured purse/tote bag.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance finding her.

If you’ve seen her, contact Durham Regional Police.