Durham police continue search for missing vulnerable woman

Rosetta, age 61, was last seen in Pickering on Dec. 1. Durham Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 30, 2025 12:28 pm.

The search continues for a missing vulnerable woman nearly a month after she was last seen in Pickering.

Durham Regional Police say Rosetta, 61, was last seen in the Douglas Avenue and Radom Street area at around 1:00 p.m. on December 1, 2025.

She’s described as white with a medium build and dark brown hair. She’s around five-foot-one, and was last seen wearing a black toque, long black trench coat style winter jacket, black pants, black/white shoes, and had a light-coloured purse/tote bag.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance finding her.

If you’ve seen her, contact Durham Regional Police.

Seized motorcycles believed to belong to fugitive Ryan Wedding valued at US$40M: FBI

U.S. authorities have released more details on dozens of high-end motorcycles believed to belong to Ryan Wedding, the former Canadian athlete now accused of running an international drug ring. The U.S....

44m ago

Toronto reports spike in suspected opioid overdoses, public health warns

Toronto Public Health is warning residents after a sharp increase in opioid overdoses was recorded in the city over the holiday period. According to an alert issued by the agency, Toronto paramedic...

7h ago

Toronto New Year's Eve forecast: frigid temperatures to ring in 2026

As Toronto residents ring in 2026, cold air is settling over the city, with wind chill values dropping to –15 on New Year's Eve. The chilly conditions follow freezing rain and strong winds that moved...

6h ago

One dead, three injured in shooting on Saskatchewan First Nation, RCMP say

Mounties are searching for two suspects described as armed and dangerous after a shooting on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left one person dead and at least three others injured. Saskatchewan RCMP...

11m ago

