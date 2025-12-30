Thieves drill into a German bank vault and steal tens of millions of euros worth of property

Police officers stand in front of the savings bank branch in the Buer district in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025 following a break-in into the bank's vault. (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP) (c) Copyright 2025, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten

By The Associated Press

Posted December 30, 2025 11:26 am.

Last Updated December 30, 2025 11:43 am.

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Thieves stole tens of millions of euros worth of property from safety deposit boxes inside a German bank vault that they drilled into Monday during the holiday lull, police said.

Some 2,700 bank customers were affected by the theft in Gelsenkirchen, police and the Sparkasse bank said.

Thomas Nowaczyk, a police spokesperson, said investigators believe the theft was worth between 10 and 90 million euros ($11.7 to 105.7 million).

German news agency dpa reported that the theft could be one of Germany’s largest heists.

The bank remained closed Tuesday, when some 200 people showed up demanding to get inside, dpa reported.

A fire alarm summoned police officers and firefighters to the bank branch shortly before 4 a.m. Monday. They found a hole in the wall and the vault ransacked. Police believe a large drill was used to break through the vault’s basement wall.

Witnesses told investigators they saw several men carrying large bags in a nearby parking garage over the weekend. Video footage from the garage shows masked people inside a stolen vehicle early Monday, police said.

Gelsenkirchen is about 192 kilometers (119 miles) northwest of Frankfurt.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Seized motorcycles believed to belong to fugitive Ryan Wedding valued at US$40M: FBI

U.S. authorities have released more details on dozens of high-end motorcycles believed to belong to Ryan Wedding, the former Canadian athlete now accused of running an international drug ring. The U.S....

47m ago

Toronto reports spike in suspected opioid overdoses, public health warns

Toronto Public Health is warning residents after a sharp increase in opioid overdoses was recorded in the city over the holiday period. According to an alert issued by the agency, Toronto paramedic...

3m ago

Toronto New Year's Eve forecast: frigid temperatures to ring in 2026

As Toronto residents ring in 2026, cold air is settling over the city, with wind chill values dropping to –15 on New Year's Eve. The chilly conditions follow freezing rain and strong winds that moved...

6h ago

Durham police continue search for missing vulnerable woman

The search continues for a missing vulnerable woman nearly a month after she was last seen in Pickering. Durham Regional Police say Rosetta, 61, was last seen in the Douglas Avenue and Radom Street...

1h ago

