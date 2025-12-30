Toronto reports spike in suspected opioid overdoses, public health warns

Toronto Public Health is warning residents after a sharp increase in opioid overdoses was recorded in the city over the holiday period.

According to an alert issued by the agency, Toronto paramedic services responded to 122 suspected opioid overdose–related calls between Dec. 20 and Dec. 28. That figure is 35 per cent higher than the two-year average for the same time frame. However, this has not resulted in a rise in fatalities; public health officials say the number of fatal overdose-related calls during that period was under five.

“Our heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones,” Toronto Public Health said in their warning.

The alert also points to growing concerns about contamination in the unregulated drug supply. Toronto’s Drug Checking Service reports higher-than-usual levels of para-fluorofentanyl detected in fentanyl samples.

In addition, 81 per cent of fentanyl samples tested contained medetomidine, a veterinary tranquilizer that can increase the risk of overdose and complicate medical response.

Toronto Public Health is encouraging people who use drugs to take steps to reduce their risk, including avoiding using alone.

The city is directing residents to supervised consumption services and a 24-hour overdose response service at 1-888-688-6677, as well as the Be Safe app, which can connect users to emergency support.