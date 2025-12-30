Windsor police officer charged with sexual assault

Police in Windsor, Ont., say they have charged one of their own officers in a sexual assault investigation.

Windsor police say Constable Ali Karhani, who has been with the force for six years, is facing two counts of sexual assault involving allegedly inappropriate physical contact.

They say the alleged offences occurred while the officer was off-duty.

Investigators say the officer has been suspended with pay pending the results of the judicial process.

They say the decision was made in accordance with the provincial Community Safety and Policing Act.

Police say they wont release further details as the matter is now before the court.