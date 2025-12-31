Disney World worker is injured trying to stop runaway boulder at Indiana Jones show

FILE - The road to the entrance of Walt Disney World, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 31, 2025 5:21 pm.

Last Updated December 31, 2025 7:43 pm.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Walt Disney World worker in Florida was injured while attempting to stop a large runaway prop boulder from rolling into seated spectators at the Indiana Jones live show.

The worker at the “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular” at the Disney’s Hollywood Studios park was knocked to the ground by the 400-pound (181-kilogram) prop boulder after it moved off its track on Tuesday and started rolling toward audience members. Another worker stopped the boulder before it reached the spectators.

Disney on Wednesday wouldn’t disclose the worker’s injuries, citing privacy reasons.

One of the attraction’s scheduled shows was canceled Tuesday after the accident, and Wednesday’s shows were modified to exclude the prop boulder. Disney said it was reviewing why the prop rolled off the track.

“We’re focused on supporting our cast member, who is recovering,” Disney said in a statement. “Safety is at the heart of what we do, and that element of the show will be modified as our safety team completes a review of what happened.”

The show is based on the Indiana Jones films and recreates an early scene in the first film, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Top Stories

Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Toronto, GTA

If you are travelling around the GTA; the TTC, GO Transit and the UP Express will be free from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 8 a.m. on Jan. 1.

21h ago

Toronto caregiver wanted by police after vulnerable adults at group home allegedly assaulted

Toronto police investigators alleged the incidents happened between Nov. 1 and 30. The accused is wanted for seven counts of assault.

22m ago

Here are some of the new rules in Ontario coming into effect on Jan. 1

New laws and regulations are coming to Ontario in the new year, including rules on pay transparency for job postings and harsher penalties for impaired driving offences. Here are some of the rules and...

10h ago

Toronto man charged by police after allegedly waving knives on board TTC subway train

Toronto police officers say the incident happened on Dec. 11 at around 2:30 p.m. They say it started on TTC property at Yorkdale.

4h ago

