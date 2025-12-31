Woman dead after midtown collision, 2 suspect vehicles outstanding

A woman died in a hit and run in midtown Toronto on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police say the incident happened at Eglinton Avenue East and Dunfield Avenue just after 7:15 a.m.

Police are looking for two suspect vehicles.

Police describe one of the suspect vehicles as “possibly a white SUV with front end damage.” It was last seen travelling westbound on Eglinton Avenue.

The second vehicle description is unknown at this time.

According to paramedics, the woman was pronounced dead on scene.