Gov. Gen. Mary Simon’s new year’s message to Canadians

Governor General Mary Simon is greeted by members of the Canadian Rangers during a visit to the Nunavut territorial legislature in Iqaluit, Monday, April 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dustin Patar The Canadian Press

By Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press

Posted December 31, 2025 9:00 am.

Last Updated December 31, 2025 9:21 am.

OTTAWA — Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says she witnessed extraordinary solidarity across the country in the last year in response to wildfires, economic challenges and in advancing Indigenous reconciliation.

In a recorded message to Canadians, released by Rideau Hall, Simon says the nation is courageous, inclusive and committed to building peace.

She also thanked Canadians for their support when she was hospitalized with a respiratory illness in the fall.

Simon was unable to take part in national Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa this year because of her illness.

She also missed events for the state visit of the Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

Simon says the new year promises opportunities to strengthen the bonds that unite Canadians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2025.

Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Here are some of the new rules in Ontario coming into effect on Jan. 1

New laws and regulations are coming to Ontario in the new year, including rules on pay transparency for job postings and harsher penalties for impaired driving offences. Here are some of the rules and...

57m ago

$80M Lotto Max jackpot won in Ontario for first time

After several draws, the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Ontario for the first time. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the winning ticket was sold in London, Ont. on Dec....

2h ago

Woman, 80, dead after midtown hit and run, 2 suspect vehicles outstanding

A woman died in a hit and run in midtown Toronto on Wednesday morning, according to police. Police say the incident happened at Eglinton Avenue East and Dunfield Avenue just after 7:15 a.m. Officers...

2h ago

Jobs, economy top voters' priorities at the end of a turbulent 2025: Nanos poll

OTTAWA — A year-end poll from Nanos suggests jobs and the economy are the top issues on voters' minds heading into 2026. Just over one in five respondents to the poll published this week said those economic...

1h ago

Top Stories

Here are some of the new rules in Ontario coming into effect on Jan. 1

New laws and regulations are coming to Ontario in the new year, including rules on pay transparency for job postings and harsher penalties for impaired driving offences. Here are some of the rules and...

57m ago

$80M Lotto Max jackpot won in Ontario for first time

After several draws, the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Ontario for the first time. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the winning ticket was sold in London, Ont. on Dec....

2h ago

Woman, 80, dead after midtown hit and run, 2 suspect vehicles outstanding

A woman died in a hit and run in midtown Toronto on Wednesday morning, according to police. Police say the incident happened at Eglinton Avenue East and Dunfield Avenue just after 7:15 a.m. Officers...

2h ago

Jobs, economy top voters' priorities at the end of a turbulent 2025: Nanos poll

OTTAWA — A year-end poll from Nanos suggests jobs and the economy are the top issues on voters' minds heading into 2026. Just over one in five respondents to the poll published this week said those economic...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Below seasonal temperatures for one more week

As preparations for New Year's Eve ramp up, Natasha Ramsahai has more on what we can expect for weather in the Greater Toronto Area.

16h ago

4:02
GTA under snow squall watch ahead of New Year Eve

The intense weather Toronto experienced over the last few days shows no signs of letting up, with Environment Canada issuing a Yellow-level snow squall watch for the city on Tuesday.

21h ago

0:41
Toronto woman dies after falling into deep snow while skiing in Banff

A Toronto woman has died after falling into deep snow while skiing at an Alberta skiing and snowboarding resort in Banff.

23h ago

0:35
$40M worth of motorcycles seized in Mexico linked to Ryan Wedding: FBI

Dozens of motorcycles worth $40M were seized in Mexico City, according to the FBI, Mexican and Canadian officials who say they were linked to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding.

21h ago

2:43
Major water main break floods portion of Mississauga intersection

Crews are working to repair a watermain break that has resulted in the closure of a busy intersection in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.

21h ago

More Videos