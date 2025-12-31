Gov. Gen. Mary Simon’s new year’s message to Canadians

OTTAWA — Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says she witnessed extraordinary solidarity across the country in the last year in response to wildfires, economic challenges and in advancing Indigenous reconciliation.

In a recorded message to Canadians, released by Rideau Hall, Simon says the nation is courageous, inclusive and committed to building peace.

She also thanked Canadians for their support when she was hospitalized with a respiratory illness in the fall.

Simon was unable to take part in national Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa this year because of her illness.

She also missed events for the state visit of the Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

Simon says the new year promises opportunities to strengthen the bonds that unite Canadians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2025.

Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press