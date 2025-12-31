Pope asks that Rome welcome foreigners as he closes out 2025

Pope Leo XIV arrives to preside over the first Vespers and the 'Te Deum' in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 31, 2025 12:21 pm.

Last Updated December 31, 2025 2:30 pm.

ROME (AP) — Pope Leo XIV closed out 2025 on Wednesday with a prayer that the city of Rome might be a welcoming place for foreigners and fragile people, young and old.

Leo presided over a New Year’s Eve vespers service in St. Peter’s Basilica, giving thanks for the 2025 Holy Year that brought millions of pilgrims to Rome in the once-every-quarter-century celebration of Christianity.

Leo will officially close out the Jubilee on Jan. 6. But in his homily, he thanked the city of Rome and the volunteers who helped keep crowds moving as they visited St. Peter’s and passed through its Holy Door.

He recalled that Pope Francis, who inaugurated the Holy Year on Dec. 24, 2024, had asked that Rome be a more welcoming place. “I would like it to be so again, and I would say even more so after this time of grace,” Leo said.

“What can we wish for Rome? That it may be worthy of its little ones. Of children, of lonely and fragile elderly people, of families who struggle to get by, of men and women who have come from afar hoping for a dignified life,” he said.

In the pews was Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri and other dignitaries.

In addition to the Jubilee, 2025 was momentous because of the papal transition after Francis died in April and cardinals elected history’s first pope from the United States.

The Vatican this week released statistics showing 3.2 million people had participated in Vatican liturgies, audiences, Angelus prayers and Jubilee audiences this year. The numbers were small in the first quarter, given Francis’ long hospitalization and illness, and then greatly shot up after Leo’s May election.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in tent that was set on fire near downtown church has died, murder charge laid: Toronto police

A man who was gravely injured after the tent he was in was set on fire in front of a downtown church has died in hospital, Toronto police said, prompting investigators to lay a new first-degree murder...

1h ago

$80M Lotto Max jackpot won in Ontario for first time

After several draws, the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Ontario for the first time. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the winning ticket was sold in London, Ont. on Dec....

4h ago

Canada unveils Olympic men's hockey roster

Macklin Celebrini is going to the Olympics. The 19-year-old was among 19 players named to Canada's finalized 25-player men's hockey roster Wednesday ahead of the NHL's return to the Games. Celebrini,...

2h ago

CRA says it's owed more than $10 billion in COVID-19 benefit payments

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency says it's owed $10.35 billion in COVID-19 benefits. Nina Ioussoupova, a spokesperson for the agency, said that, as of Nov. 30, it had disbursed $83.5 billion in COVID...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man in tent that was set on fire near downtown church has died, murder charge laid: Toronto police

A man who was gravely injured after the tent he was in was set on fire in front of a downtown church has died in hospital, Toronto police said, prompting investigators to lay a new first-degree murder...

1h ago

$80M Lotto Max jackpot won in Ontario for first time

After several draws, the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Ontario for the first time. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the winning ticket was sold in London, Ont. on Dec....

4h ago

Canada unveils Olympic men's hockey roster

Macklin Celebrini is going to the Olympics. The 19-year-old was among 19 players named to Canada's finalized 25-player men's hockey roster Wednesday ahead of the NHL's return to the Games. Celebrini,...

2h ago

CRA says it's owed more than $10 billion in COVID-19 benefit payments

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency says it's owed $10.35 billion in COVID-19 benefits. Nina Ioussoupova, a spokesperson for the agency, said that, as of Nov. 30, it had disbursed $83.5 billion in COVID...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Below seasonal temperatures for one more week

As preparations for New Year's Eve ramp up, Natasha Ramsahai has more on what we can expect for weather in the Greater Toronto Area.

19h ago

4:02
GTA under snow squall watch ahead of New Year Eve

The intense weather Toronto experienced over the last few days shows no signs of letting up, with Environment Canada issuing a Yellow-level snow squall watch for the city on Tuesday.

December 30, 2025 2:02 pm EST EST

0:41
Toronto woman dies after falling into deep snow while skiing in Banff

A Toronto woman has died after falling into deep snow while skiing at an Alberta skiing and snowboarding resort in Banff.

December 30, 2025 1:00 pm EST EST

0:35
$40M worth of motorcycles seized in Mexico linked to Ryan Wedding: FBI

Dozens of motorcycles worth $40M were seized in Mexico City, according to the FBI, Mexican and Canadian officials who say they were linked to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding.

December 30, 2025 2:17 pm EST EST

2:43
Major water main break floods portion of Mississauga intersection

Crews are working to repair a watermain break that has resulted in the closure of a busy intersection in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.

23h ago

More Videos