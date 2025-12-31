Suspect charged in connection with 2 sexual assaults, 2 assaults, break-and-enter: Toronto police

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Nick Westoll

Posted December 31, 2025 11:43 pm.

Last Updated December 31, 2025 11:45 pm.

Toronto police officers say a man has been charged with several offences in connection with a sexual assault and forcible confinement investigation after multiple incidents in the city’s west end on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service Wednesday evening, the incidents happened in the Kipling Avenue and Dundas Street West area earlier in the day.

Officers said they were called to the area at around 12 p.m. after a man went up to a female victim. They alleged the accused sexually assaulted her before stealing her cellphone and taking off.

Investigators said it was reported that the suspect followed another female victim at a condo close to where the first incident happened. It’s alleged the accused forced his way into the victim’s condo unit and assaulted her before sexually assaulting a third victim, who was already in the unit.

The statement said the suspect was subsequently arrested. Officers said Davian Guy-Lynch was charged with three counts of failure to comply with a probation order, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault, two counts of forcible confinement, committing an indecent act, mischief, robbery, criminal harassment, and break-and-enter.

The accused is set to appear in a bail court Thursday morning. The allegations haven’t been proven in court.

Meanwhile, the statement said investigators released a photo of the suspect as they “believe that there may be more victims.”

Toronto police officers released a photo of a suspect charged in a sexual assault and forcible confinement investigation.
Toronto police officers released a photo of a suspect charged in a sexual assault and forcible confinement investigation. HANDOUT / Toronto Police Service
