UK’s Queen Camilla recalls assault in 1960s as she campaigns against domestic violence

FILE - Britain's Queen Camilla looks on during a visit to open a new purpose-built Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) in Exeter, England, Thursday Feb. 6, 2025 during the national Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week 2025. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP, File)

By Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Posted December 31, 2025 8:24 am.

Last Updated December 31, 2025 8:29 am.

LONDON (AP) — Britain ’s Queen Camilla on Wednesday spoke publicly for the first time about her personal experience of indecent assault, saying that speaking out was one way she could use her royal platform to shine a light on the epidemic of violence against women.

Camilla, who has made fighting domestic abuse one of her signature causes, recalled fending off a man who attacked her on a train in the 1960s when she was a teenager.

“I was reading my book, and you know, this boy, man, attacked me, and I did fight back,’’ Camilla told the BBC. “And I remember getting off the train and my mother looking at me and saying, ‘Why is your hair standing on end?’ and ‘Why is a button missing from your coat?’”

While the attack made her “furious,” Camilla said, she kept it quiet for many years until she heard other women recount their own stories.

She said she decided to speak up because domestic violence has been a “taboo subject” for so long that most people don’t realize how bad the situation is.

“I thought, well, if I’ve got a tiny soapbox to stand on, I’d like to stand on it,” she said. “And there’s not a lot I can do except talk to people and get people together.”

The comments came in a group interview with the surviving family members of Louise Hunt, 25, her sister Hannah, 28, and their mother Carol, 61, who were murdered by Louise’s ex-partner at their home outside London in July 2024.

The queen praised former racing commentator John Hunt and his daughter Amy for their work fighting domestic violence.

“Wherever your family is now, they’d be so proud of you both,’’ Camilla said. “And they must be, from above, smiling down on you and thinking, ‘My goodness me, what a wonderful, wonderful father, husband, sister. They’d just be so proud of you both.”

While this is the first time Camilla has spoken publicly about the attack she experienced, it was previously recounted in the book “Power and the Palace,” published earlier this year by Valentine Low, a former royal correspondent for the Times of London. That account was based on what the queen told former Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London.

According to Low’s book, Camilla was on a train to London’s Paddington Station when the man sitting next to her reached out and attempted to touch her. She fought him off by removing her shoe and bashing him in the groin. When she got to Paddington she found a man in uniform and told him what had happened, and the man was arrested.

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dead after midtown collision, 2 suspect vehicles outstanding

A woman died in a hit and run in midtown Toronto on Wednesday morning, according to police. Police say the incident happened at Eglinton Avenue East and Dunfield Avenue just after 7:15 a.m. Police...

10m ago

3 men charged with first degree murder in Brampton homicide

Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that occurred in Brampton. Peel police responded to reports of a shooting on Dec. 8 around 7 p.m. near Shoppers World on Main Street....

19m ago

Toronto New Year's Eve forecast: frigid temperatures to ring in 2026

As Toronto residents ring in 2026, cold air is settling over the city, with wind chill values dropping to –18 on New Year's Eve. The chilly conditions follow freezing rain and strong winds that moved...

55m ago

Driver arrested for impaired driving in crash near Exhibition Place

A male driver is in police custody for impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision near Exhibition Place early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened in the Lake Shore...

28m ago

Top Stories

Woman dead after midtown collision, 2 suspect vehicles outstanding

A woman died in a hit and run in midtown Toronto on Wednesday morning, according to police. Police say the incident happened at Eglinton Avenue East and Dunfield Avenue just after 7:15 a.m. Police...

10m ago

3 men charged with first degree murder in Brampton homicide

Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that occurred in Brampton. Peel police responded to reports of a shooting on Dec. 8 around 7 p.m. near Shoppers World on Main Street....

19m ago

Toronto New Year's Eve forecast: frigid temperatures to ring in 2026

As Toronto residents ring in 2026, cold air is settling over the city, with wind chill values dropping to –18 on New Year's Eve. The chilly conditions follow freezing rain and strong winds that moved...

55m ago

Driver arrested for impaired driving in crash near Exhibition Place

A male driver is in police custody for impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision near Exhibition Place early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened in the Lake Shore...

28m ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Below seasonal temperatures for one more week

As preparations for New Year's Eve ramp up, Natasha Ramsahai has more on what we can expect for weather in the Greater Toronto Area.

13h ago

4:02
GTA under snow squall watch ahead of New Year Eve

The intense weather Toronto experienced over the last few days shows no signs of letting up, with Environment Canada issuing a Yellow-level snow squall watch for the city on Tuesday.

19h ago

0:41
Toronto woman dies after falling into deep snow while skiing in Banff

A Toronto woman has died after falling into deep snow while skiing at an Alberta skiing and snowboarding resort in Banff.

20h ago

0:35
$40M worth of motorcycles seized in Mexico linked to Ryan Wedding: FBI

Dozens of motorcycles worth $40M were seized in Mexico City, according to the FBI, Mexican and Canadian officials who say they were linked to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding.

18h ago

2:43
Major water main break floods portion of Mississauga intersection

Crews are working to repair a watermain break that has resulted in the closure of a busy intersection in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.

18h ago

More Videos