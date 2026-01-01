Here are the Greater Toronto Area’s first babies of 2026

Toronto and the GTA are welcoming the first babies of 2026.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted January 1, 2026 11:02 am.

Last Updated January 1, 2026 11:09 am.

Hospitals in Toronto and around the GTA are welcoming some of the first babies born in 2026.

 Weighing seven pounds and eight ounces James was born at 12:01:52 at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital.

Parents Stephanie and Brydon with their newborn baby.

Weighing six pounds and 12.82 ounces, Brampton Civic Hospital welcomed a baby boy at exactly midnight.

Jasveer Kaur and Jaswinder Singh Dhaliwal with their baby boy at Brampton Civic Hospital.

In Etobicoke, Manveer Sidhu and Dharminder Singh Swagh of Brampton welcomed their baby boy at 12:28 a.m.

Manveer Sidhu with her baby boy.

Vivian Omeziri and Nelson Omeziri welcomed their baby Olana Alora at exactly 12 a.m. at North York General Hospital.

Baby Olana Alora is the first newborn of 2026 at North York General.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dead after early morning crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

A woman has died after a crash on Highway 401 near Dixie Road in Mississauga, according to paramedics. The Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. and all eastbound collector...

16m ago

10-year-old child found dead in Barrie residence

Police say a 10-year-old child was found dead after a well-being check at a residence in Barrie on Wednesday. Authorities were called to a residence on Bayview Drive near Little Avenue for a well-being...

1h ago

What’s open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto

Many businesses will be operating on holiday hours and several services will be paused and/or postponed by one day.

4h ago

Fire at Swiss Alpine resort bar during New Year's celebration leaves dozens feared dead, 100 injured

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — A fire ripped through a bar’s New Year celebration in a Swiss Alpine resort less than two hours after midnight Thursday, with dozens of people feared dead and about...

2h ago

Top Stories

Woman dead after early morning crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

A woman has died after a crash on Highway 401 near Dixie Road in Mississauga, according to paramedics. The Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. and all eastbound collector...

16m ago

10-year-old child found dead in Barrie residence

Police say a 10-year-old child was found dead after a well-being check at a residence in Barrie on Wednesday. Authorities were called to a residence on Bayview Drive near Little Avenue for a well-being...

1h ago

What’s open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto

Many businesses will be operating on holiday hours and several services will be paused and/or postponed by one day.

4h ago

Fire at Swiss Alpine resort bar during New Year's celebration leaves dozens feared dead, 100 injured

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — A fire ripped through a bar’s New Year celebration in a Swiss Alpine resort less than two hours after midnight Thursday, with dozens of people feared dead and about...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Happy New Year!

A beautiful fireworks display lit up the sky, as people gathered around the Harbourfront to watch the gorgeous fifteen minute display as they rang in the New Year. Rhainne Campbell reports.

9h ago

6:00
Toronto rings in 2026 with massive fireworks display

Many gathered at Harbourfront Centre for New Year's Eve to welcome in 2026. At 12 a.m., a stunning display of fireworks could be seen along the downtown Toronto waterfront. Here's a look at the festivities just after midnight.

11h ago

2:35
Cold start to 2026 in Greater Toronto Area with squalls to north

As many prepare to welcome in 2026, Jessie Uppal has more on what we can expect for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

16h ago

2:02
Woman killed after being struck by two vehicles in Midtown

A woman has been killed after being struck by two vehicles in Midtown Wednesday morning. Police say one driver has been arrested and one is still at large. Catalina Gillies reports.

18h ago

1:19
Elderly woman killed after being struck by two vehicles

A woman in her 80s has died after a hit and run in midtown Toronto, where police say she was struck by two vehicles.

23h ago

More Videos