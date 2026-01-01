Here are the Greater Toronto Area’s first babies of 2026

Hospitals in Toronto and around the GTA are welcoming some of the first babies born in 2026.

Weighing seven pounds and eight ounces James was born at 12:01:52 at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital.

Parents Stephanie and Brydon with their newborn baby.

Weighing six pounds and 12.82 ounces, Brampton Civic Hospital welcomed a baby boy at exactly midnight.

Jasveer Kaur and Jaswinder Singh Dhaliwal with their baby boy at Brampton Civic Hospital.

In Etobicoke, Manveer Sidhu and Dharminder Singh Swagh of Brampton welcomed their baby boy at 12:28 a.m.

Manveer Sidhu with her baby boy.

Vivian Omeziri and Nelson Omeziri welcomed their baby Olana Alora at exactly 12 a.m. at North York General Hospital.