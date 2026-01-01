Here are the Greater Toronto Area’s first babies of 2026
Posted January 1, 2026 11:02 am.
Last Updated January 1, 2026 11:09 am.
Hospitals in Toronto and around the GTA are welcoming some of the first babies born in 2026.
Weighing seven pounds and eight ounces James was born at 12:01:52 at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital.
Weighing six pounds and 12.82 ounces, Brampton Civic Hospital welcomed a baby boy at exactly midnight.
In Etobicoke, Manveer Sidhu and Dharminder Singh Swagh of Brampton welcomed their baby boy at 12:28 a.m.
Vivian Omeziri and Nelson Omeziri welcomed their baby Olana Alora at exactly 12 a.m. at North York General Hospital.