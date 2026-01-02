2 injured in South Parkdale stabbing
Posted January 2, 2026 10:54 pm.
Last Updated January 2, 2026 11:41 pm.
Two victims have been stabbed in the South Parkdale neighbourhood on Friday night, according to police.
Officers say the incident happened between Spencer Avenue and King Street.
Authorities responded to reports of a male that has been stabbed. Police say that victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, paramedics say another victim was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect has been arrested.