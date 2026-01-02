Pedestrian injured, dog dead, after being struck by vehicle on Lake Shore

A man has serious injuries and a dog has been pronounced dead after they were both struck by a vehicle at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Remembrance Drive on Friday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 2:18 p.m.

The man was rushed to hospital. He’s expected to survive.

The dog was pronounced dead.

The vehicle remained at the scene.

Police have closed one eastbound lane and one westbound lane on Lake Shore at Remembrance and are advising drivers in the area to expect delays and consider alternate routes.