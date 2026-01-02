Suspect in fast-food robbery arrested eating burgers, fries on Winnipeg bus: police

WINNIPEG — A New Year’s Day fast-food restaurant heist in Winnipeg ended with a suspect being arrested on a city bus eating burgers and fries.

Winnipeg police say a man went to a fast-food restaurant Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of Portage Avenue, where he demanded money from the front till and threatened to shoot the employees.

Police say three employees ran to safety and the man circled around the counter where he tried, unsuccessfully, to open the cash register.

They say he then went into the kitchen of the unnamed restaurant, stealing hamburgers and fries.

Police say the man then boarded a bus with the food and tried to fight other passengers.

No injuries were reported.

They say the bus had not travelled far when it stopped, and a suspect was taken into police custody.

A 29-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with robbery and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The Canadian Press