Blue Jays sign six-time NPB All-Star Kazuma Okamoto

Kazuma Okamoto #25 of the Yomiuri Giants hits a two-run double in the fifth inning during the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Yomiuri Giants at Tokyo Dome on Sunday, March 16, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) 2024 Major League Baseball Photos

By Sportsnet

Posted January 3, 2026 1:57 pm.

An NPB star is heading to Toronto.

Kazuma Okamoto and the Blue Jays are in agreement on a contract, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith confirmed on Saturday.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first to report the news.

The 29-year-old has recorded 248 home runs over 11 seasons for the Yomiuri Giants. He has reached the 30-homer mark in six straight seasons (2018-23) and had a career high with 41 in 2023.

The right-handed slugger is also a six-time NPB All-Star. 

After hitting 27 homers in 2024, Okamoto missed nearly half of the 2025 season due to an elbow injury, but had a .327 average and 1.014 OPS to go along with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs in 77 games.

North American baseball fans first got a glimpse of Okamoto’s power during the 2023 World Baseball Classic championship game, when he homered for Japan off team USA’s Kyle Freeland in the bottom of the fourth inning. Japan went on to win 3-2.

Despite making the jump to the MLB at an older age, the infielder’s lethal bat and plate discipline should give him a strong chance to make an immediate impact on the Blue Jays’ offence.

Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that while Okamoto is primarily seen as a corner infielder — where he played exclusively last season for the Giants — his ability to play left field makes him a better fit in Toronto.

Okamoto played 15 games in the outfield in 2024.

The Giants will receive a fee from the Blue Jays through the posting system. They will get 20 per cent of the first $25 million of his contract, 17.5 per cent of the next $25 million and 15 per cent of any amount above $50 million.

