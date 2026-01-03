Man dead following altercation at downtown bar last month

A man is dead after an altercation at a popular downtown bar last month.

Toronto police tell CityNews they were called to The Loose Moose at 146 Front Street West just before 1:30 a.m. on December 28. Investigators say a suspect assaulted the man, causing him to fall to the ground.

Paramedics tell CityNews they transported an adult male to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the man later died of his injuries in the hospital.

Investigators did not say if a suspect is in custody, only that more information will be released “in the coming days.”

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article stated that a suspect was in custody, however, police have not said if anyone has been arrested or if they are still searching for a suspect.