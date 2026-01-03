Man dead following altercation at downtown bar last month

Toronto Police Service headquarters are seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By John Marchesan

Posted January 3, 2026 8:44 pm.

Last Updated January 3, 2026 10:11 pm.

A man is dead after an altercation at a popular downtown bar last month.

Toronto police tell CityNews they were called to The Loose Moose at 146 Front Street West just before 1:30 a.m. on December 28. Investigators say a suspect assaulted the man, causing him to fall to the ground.

Paramedics tell CityNews they transported an adult male to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the man later died of his injuries in the hospital.

Investigators did not say if a suspect is in custody, only that more information will be released “in the coming days.”

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article stated that a suspect was in custody, however, police have not said if anyone has been arrested or if they are still searching for a suspect.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney says Canada 'welcomes the opportunity for freedom' after Maduro's capture

The daring ouster of the president of Venezuela by the U.S. military sent shockwaves through the Western Hemisphere as President Donald Trump heralded the operation in the oil-rich Latin American nation...

2h ago

Canada issues travel advisory for Venezuela as Maduro's capture disrupts Caribbean holiday travel

The Canadian government has issued an updated travel advisory for Venezuela in response to what it is calling a “heightened security situation” in that country. Canadians are being asked to avoid...

2h ago

Matthews becomes Maple Leafs franchise leader in goals in loss to Islanders

Matthew Schaefer scored twice, including at 4:11 of overtime, and the New York Islanders beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 on a night when Toronto captain Auston Matthews became the greatest goal scorer in franchise...

24m ago

Crews continue to investigate Markham house fire which left 9-year-old critically injured

Fire crews remain on the scene at a Markham home for a second day after a fire left a nine-year-old boy critically injured. Emergency crews were called to the home on Spragg Circle near Ninth Line and...

3h ago

Top Stories

Carney says Canada 'welcomes the opportunity for freedom' after Maduro's capture

The daring ouster of the president of Venezuela by the U.S. military sent shockwaves through the Western Hemisphere as President Donald Trump heralded the operation in the oil-rich Latin American nation...

2h ago

Canada issues travel advisory for Venezuela as Maduro's capture disrupts Caribbean holiday travel

The Canadian government has issued an updated travel advisory for Venezuela in response to what it is calling a “heightened security situation” in that country. Canadians are being asked to avoid...

2h ago

Matthews becomes Maple Leafs franchise leader in goals in loss to Islanders

Matthew Schaefer scored twice, including at 4:11 of overtime, and the New York Islanders beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 on a night when Toronto captain Auston Matthews became the greatest goal scorer in franchise...

24m ago

Crews continue to investigate Markham house fire which left 9-year-old critically injured

Fire crews remain on the scene at a Markham home for a second day after a fire left a nine-year-old boy critically injured. Emergency crews were called to the home on Spragg Circle near Ninth Line and...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:18
Some snow on the way for the GTA

A mostly cloudy day with some flurries to end the first weekend of the New Year but the return to work on Monday could prove difficult as more snow is forecasted.

3h ago

2:36
U.S. forces capture Maduro

The United States' special forces conducted an overnight raid in Venezuela capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in Caracas. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

3h ago

3:33
U.S. captures Venezuelan leader after overnight strikes

The Unites States has captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro after overnight strikes on the South American country.

6h ago

2:38
Light snow on the way for the GTA

The GTA will see a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday along with light snow expected in the afternoon.

January 2, 2026 7:58 pm EST EST

1:37
Boy severely injured after Markham house fire

Officials say a nine-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a fire at a Markham house Friday afternoon. Nick Westoll reports.

January 2, 2026 6:50 pm EST EST

More Videos