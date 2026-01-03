Overnight border crossing leaves 8 migrants in serious condition: RCMP

RCMP badge (Jonathan Nudell, CityNews)

By News Staff

Posted January 3, 2026 12:09 pm.

Last Updated January 3, 2026 12:27 pm.

Eight people who crossed into Canada irregularly Friday night near Hemmingford in Quebec’s Montérégie region were rescued after an hours-long search in extreme cold. 

RCMP say the group was flagged by U.S. border systems around 9:30 p.m. but could not immediately be located. 

Around 3:30 a.m., officers intercepted a man who said he was coming to pick up a group, and shortly afterward, seven of the eight migrants were located, several suffering from hypothermia and frostbite.

With help from the Sûreté du Québec and RCMP drone teams, the final individual was located around 7:30 a.m.

All eight were taken to hospital and will be processed by the Canada Border Services Agency.

Saturday’s rescue follows a similar event Christmas day in which RCMP intercepted and deported 19 migrants of Haitian origin, who crossed into Canada via Quebec’s Havelock region.

At the time RCMP had warned that it was extremely dangerous to attempt to cross the border illegally, especially in winter, when people are often ill-equipped to cope with the cold.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

U.S. captures Venezuela's leader and his wife in a stunning operation and plans to prosecute them

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and flew him out of the country in a stunning military operation early Saturday that plucked a sitting leader...

breaking

51m ago

With capture of Maduro, Trump claims successful operation as he treads into uncharted territory

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the capture of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, President Donald Trump and his allies are calling the audacious military operation a major success as the U.S. leader once again demonstrated...

1h ago

Canada calls on 'all parties' to respect international law after Maduro's capture

TORONTO — Canada's Foreign Affairs minister says the government is calling on "all parties" to respect international law after a shocking U.S. military operation overnight in Venezuela that saw the capture...

15m ago

Canadian woman charged with illegally crossing into U.S., kicking border agent's face

A Canadian woman has been charged in the United States with crossing into Washington state and kicking a border agent in the face. The accused is facing one count each of assault on a federal officer...

2h ago

Top Stories

U.S. captures Venezuela's leader and his wife in a stunning operation and plans to prosecute them

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and flew him out of the country in a stunning military operation early Saturday that plucked a sitting leader...

breaking

51m ago

With capture of Maduro, Trump claims successful operation as he treads into uncharted territory

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the capture of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, President Donald Trump and his allies are calling the audacious military operation a major success as the U.S. leader once again demonstrated...

1h ago

Canada calls on 'all parties' to respect international law after Maduro's capture

TORONTO — Canada's Foreign Affairs minister says the government is calling on "all parties" to respect international law after a shocking U.S. military operation overnight in Venezuela that saw the capture...

15m ago

Canadian woman charged with illegally crossing into U.S., kicking border agent's face

A Canadian woman has been charged in the United States with crossing into Washington state and kicking a border agent in the face. The accused is facing one count each of assault on a federal officer...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Light snow on the way for the GTA

The GTA will see a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday along with light snow expected in the afternoon.

16h ago

1:37
Boy severely injured after Markham house fire

Officials say a nine-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a fire at a Markham house Friday afternoon. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

2:46
Toronto names Andrew Posluns new "Traffic Czar" to tackle road congestion

With many companies implementing back to work mandates and the Fifa World Cup only a few months away, the city is preparing for increased congestion on roadways with a new chief congestion officer, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

19h ago

0:27
10-year-old found dead inside Barrie home

The cause of death of the child has not been disclosed at this time as the investigation continues.

20h ago

2:32
CEO pay gap compared to average workers wider than ever

Canada's highest-earning CEOs will take home an average Canadian's annual pay, in less than 30 minutes according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. But another thinktank believes the CCPA is tracking the wrong numbers.

20h ago

More Videos