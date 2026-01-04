Bluefin tuna sells for record $3.2 million at year-opening auction at Tokyo fish market

Members of the press take photographs of a bluefin tuna that won the highest bid at the annual New Year auction displayed at Sushi Zanmai restaurant in Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted January 4, 2026 9:31 pm.

Last Updated January 4, 2026 9:44 pm.

TOKYO (AP) — A 243-kilogram (535-pound) bluefin tuna sold for a record 510 million yen ($3.2 million) at the first auction of 2026 at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market.

The top bidder for the prized tuna at the predawn auction on Monday was Kiyomura Corp., whose owner Kiyoshi Kimura runs the popular Sushi Zanmai chain.

Kimura, who has often won the annual action in the past, broke the previous record of 334 million yen ($2.1 million) he set in 2019.

The pricy fish was caught off the coast of Oma in northern Japan, known as home to the high-quality tuna, and costs 2.1 million yen ($13,360) per kilogram ($6,060 per pound).

Hundreds of tuna are sold daily at the early morning auction, but prices are significantly higher than usual for the Oma tuna, especially at the celebratory New Year auction.

Due to the popularity of tuna for sushi and sashimi, Pacific bluefin tuna was previously a threatened species, but its stock is recovering following conservation efforts.

Associated Press, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man killed in shooting aboard GO bus at Yorkdale terminal

Police are searching for a suspect following a fatal shooting aboard a GO bus in North York. Investigators say the shooting occurred aboard a bus at the Yorkdale GO bus terminal around 7 p.m. Sunday...

27m ago

'Completely unacceptable': New recycling collection program hits a few snags days into the new year

Several days into the new year, the switch in the collection of recycling materials from the city to a new private provider has been anything but seamless for some Torontonians. Residents in Leaside...

1h ago

Monday snowfall in Toronto, GTA could prove 'problematic' for morning commute

A snowfall warning is in effect for Toronto and the GTA, which could prove "problematic" for the morning commute as most people return to work following the holiday break. Environment Canada says up...

1h ago

Toronto demonstrators celebrate U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

A group of Venezuelan-Canadians gathered at Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday, singing their country's national anthem and waving flags as they celebrated the large-scale U.S. strike on Saturday that ended...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man killed in shooting aboard GO bus at Yorkdale terminal

Police are searching for a suspect following a fatal shooting aboard a GO bus in North York. Investigators say the shooting occurred aboard a bus at the Yorkdale GO bus terminal around 7 p.m. Sunday...

27m ago

'Completely unacceptable': New recycling collection program hits a few snags days into the new year

Several days into the new year, the switch in the collection of recycling materials from the city to a new private provider has been anything but seamless for some Torontonians. Residents in Leaside...

1h ago

Monday snowfall in Toronto, GTA could prove 'problematic' for morning commute

A snowfall warning is in effect for Toronto and the GTA, which could prove "problematic" for the morning commute as most people return to work following the holiday break. Environment Canada says up...

1h ago

Toronto demonstrators celebrate U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

A group of Venezuelan-Canadians gathered at Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday, singing their country's national anthem and waving flags as they celebrated the large-scale U.S. strike on Saturday that ended...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:37
Changes to Toronto recycling collection program off to rocky start

Changes to the collection of residential recycling materials are now in effect, but residents of at least one Toronto neighbourhood say the program is off to a rocky start.

1h ago

1:32
Snowy start to the work week

A snowfall warning is in effect for Toronto and the GTA for Monday morning, with as much as 10 cm likely in some areas, and that could make for a difficult morning commute.

2h ago

1:18
Some snow on the way for the GTA

A mostly cloudy day with some flurries to end the first weekend of the New Year but the return to work on Monday could prove difficult as more snow is forecasted.

January 3, 2026 7:37 pm EST EST

2:14
Investigation continues into Markham house fire that critically injured 9-year-old

Rhianne Campbell speaks with neighbours, who say the family of four are relatively new to the neighbourhood.

January 3, 2026 7:34 pm EST EST

2:27
Investigation begins at Swiss ski resort bar

In Switzerland, as families mourn loved ones lost in the tragic bar fire, Swiss prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into the bar’s two managers. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

January 3, 2026 6:49 pm EST EST

More Videos