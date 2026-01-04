Canada’s oil sector shouldn’t panic, stay competitive after Maduro’s seizure: expert

Venezuelans celebrate in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that President Nicolas Maduro had been captured and flown out of Venezuela. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Esteban Felix AP

By Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press

Posted January 4, 2026 3:20 pm.

Last Updated January 4, 2026 3:46 pm.

EDMONTON — A political scientist says U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in transforming Venezuela’s oil-rich sector is a reminder for Canada’s oil and gas industry to not panic and stay competitive.

Heather Exner-Pirot, director of energy, natural resources and environment with the think-tank Macdonald-Laurier Institute, says Canada has always competed with other oil-rich countries, and Trump’s recent claims his country will “run” oil-rich Venezuela is a medium-term risk to Canada.

She says Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s backtracking on Trump’s claims on Sunday, suggesting that the United States would not take a day-to-day role in governing Venezuela other than enforcing an existing “oil quarantine” on the country, shows Trump’s threats are so far just that — threats.

She says the U.S. president needs to get through the extreme and global political unrest his actions have created before profiting from Venezuelan oil and shaking up Canada’s oil sector.

She says Venezuela could reshape its oil markets in favour of the United States in the long term.

But Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith have been heading in the right direction in recent months by turning their attention to finding ways to get Canadian oil to new markets, diversifying the sector and ensuring Canada remains competitive.

Stabbing suspect arrested after jumping into Lake Ontario

Toronto marine officers were called to help rescue a stabbing suspect who allegedly jumped into Lake Ontario Sunday afternoon while being pursued by authorities. Police say they were initially called...

31m ago

Rubio says U.S. won’t govern Venezuela but will press for changes through oil blockade

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested Sunday that the United States would not take a day-to-day role in governing Venezuela other than enforcing an existing “oil quarantine”...

2h ago

Investigators suspect arson in Mississauga house fire

A fire that erupted at a Mississauga residence early Sunday morning is being investigated as suspected arson, authorities say. Emergency crews were called to 1942 Kempton Park Drive in the area of Erin...

5h ago

2 men facing gun, drug charges in Mississauga

Two men are facing almost a dozen combined charges following a traffic stop in Mississauga. Police in Peel Region say they pulled over a vehicle just before midnight on January 3 in the Dundas Street...

19m ago

