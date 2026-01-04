RCMP investigate gunfire on First Nation in Saskatchewan after deadly shooting

An RCMP road blockade is shown at Big Island Lake Cree Nation, 392 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 4, 2026 3:04 am.

Last Updated January 4, 2026 7:29 am.

Police in northern Saskatchewan are investigating a report of gunshots on a First Nation and whether they’re tied to a deadly shooting there last week.

Mounties say they were called late Friday to Big Island Lake Cree Nation, about 400 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

They say they didn’t find anyone with injuries and are looking to determine whether there is any connection to an early morning shooting Dec. 30.

That shooting left one person dead and three others with injuries.

Security has been scaled up as the search continues for a pair of suspects wanted in connection with the shooting.

Geoff Sandfly, band manager at Big Island Lake Cree Nation, has said he knew the man who was killed and noted it’s left his community stressed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2026.

The Canadian Press

