Man in his 60s struck by vehicle in Brampton, critically injured

A man in his 60s has life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Monday morning, Peel police say.

Emergency responders were called to the area of McLaughlin Road and Charolais Boulevard, near Steeles Avenue West, just after 10:30 a.m.

The man was taken to a local trauma centre.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

The area is closed to traffic amid the collision investigation.