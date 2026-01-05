Man in his 60s struck by vehicle in Brampton, critically injured

Peel Paramedics ambulance is seen in this undated photo. X/PRPS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted January 5, 2026 11:35 am.

Last Updated January 5, 2026 12:06 pm.

A man in his 60s has life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Monday morning, Peel police say.

Emergency responders were called to the area of McLaughlin Road and Charolais Boulevard, near Steeles Avenue West, just after 10:30 a.m.

The man was taken to a local trauma centre.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

The area is closed to traffic amid the collision investigation.

