Why does this year’s flu season feel different?

It comes every year – but what’s to blame for the severity of this year’s influenza season?

Several strains are circulating across Canada, with health-care professionals scrambling to treat one of the leading causes of death in this country. And with the U.S.’s upcoming withdrawal from the World Health Organization later this month, virus and vaccine-related research will soon become scarce for the countries who depend on the data – including Canada.

Host Nima Rajan speaks to Dr. Joss Reimer, former president of the Canadian Medical Association and former chief medical officer for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority. The two discuss how Canada’s health-care system needs to diversify its science research partners, and what Canadians can do in the short-term to help protect themselves and others.