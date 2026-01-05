The Big Story

Why does this year’s flu season feel different?

A woman seen with the flu in this undated image. Photo: Getty Images.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted January 5, 2026 7:29 am.

It comes every year – but what’s to blame for the severity of this year’s influenza season?

Several strains are circulating across Canada, with health-care professionals scrambling to treat one of the leading causes of death in this country. And with the U.S.’s upcoming withdrawal from the World Health Organization later this month, virus and vaccine-related research will soon become scarce for the countries who depend on the data – including Canada.

Host Nima Rajan speaks to Dr. Joss Reimer, former president of the Canadian Medical Association and former chief medical officer for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority. The two discuss how Canada’s health-care system needs to diversify its science research partners, and what Canadians can do in the short-term to help protect themselves and others.

Top Stories

Monday morning snowfall hits Toronto and GTA as morning commute is impacted

A yellow snowfall warning is in effect for Toronto and the GTA, with wintry conditions expected to greatly impact the morning commute as most people return to work following the holiday break. Environment...

1h ago

Man killed, suspect arrested in shooting aboard GO bus at Yorkdale terminal

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting aboard a GO bus in North York. Investigators say the shooting occurred aboard a bus at the Yorkdale GO bus...

1h ago

Multiple tow trucks destroyed in early-morning fire at Brampton auto yard

A fast-moving commercial fire tore through an auto yard in Brampton early Monday, destroying a large number of tow trucks. Emergency crews were called to 250 Rutherford Road South, near Steeles Avenue...

2h ago

Chrystia Freeland named as economic adviser by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

OTTAWA — Former federal minister Chrystia Freeland was appointed Monday as an economic adviser by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Freeland has long expressed her support for Ukraine amid its...

2h ago

