Israel strikes Hezbollah and Hamas targets in Lebanon ahead of a key disarmament meeting

This is a locator map for Lebanon with its capital, Beirut. (AP Photo) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press

Posted January 5, 2026 12:20 pm.

Last Updated January 5, 2026 2:53 pm.

Israel’s air force struck areas in southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday, saying they are home to infrastructure for the militant groups Hezbollah and Hamas.

The strikes came a few days before Lebanon’s army commander is scheduled to brief the government on its mission of disarming Hezbollah in areas along the border with Israel.

The strikes took place nearly two hours after Israel’s military Arabic language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted warnings on X that the military would strike targets for Hezbollah and the Palestinian Hamas groups in two villages in the eastern Bekaa Valley and two others in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said a home struck in the village of Manara in the Bekaa Valley belonged to Sharhabil al-Sayed, a Hamas military commander who was killed in an Israeli drone strike in May 2024.

The Lebanese army last year began the disarmament process of Palestinian groups while the government has said that by the end of 2025 all the areas close to the border with Israel — known as the south Litani area — will be clear of Hezbollah’s armed presence.

The Lebanese government is scheduled to discuss Hezbollah’s disarmament during a meeting Thursday that will be attended by army commander Gen. Rudolph Haikal.

Monday’s airstrikes were in villages north of the Litani river and far from the border with Israel.

The disarmament of Hezbollah and other Palestinian groups by the Lebanese government came after a 14-month war between Israel and Hezbollah in which much of the political and military leadership of the Iran-backed group was killed.

The latest Israel-Hezbollah war began Oct. 8, 2023, a day after Hamas attacked southern Israel, when Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel in solidarity with Hamas. Israel launched a widespread bombardment of Lebanon in September 2024 that severely weakened Hezbollah, followed by a ground invasion.

The war ended in November 2024 with a ceasefire brokered by the U.S.

Israel has carried out almost daily airstrikes since then, mainly targeting Hezbollah members but also killing 127 civilians, according to the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said a drone strike on a car in the southern village of Braikeh earlier Monday wounded two people. The Israeli military said the strike targeted two Hezbollah members.

Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press

Mother facing charges after newborn found abandoned in shoebox at Midtown Toronto church

Toronto police have laid charges against the mother of a newborn baby who was discovered abandoned in a shoebox inside a Midtown church just days before Christmas. Parishioners at St. Monica's Catholic...

2h ago

Charge upgraded to manslaughter after altercation in front of Loose Moose bar turns fatal

An altercation in front of Toronto's popular Loose Moose bar has resulted in an upgraded charge of manslaughter after a man's death in hospital. Toronto police were called to the establishment at 146...

1h ago

Canadian oil stocks down after U.S. forces capture Maduro

CALGARY — Shares of Canada's big oil companies fell in early trading after the U.S. military captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on the weekend. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. fell $3.79 or...

2h ago

2 Toronto men charged after attempted armed carjacking in Markham, handgun seized

York Regional Police (YRP) say two men are facing a series of charges after an attempted armed carjacking in a Markham neighbourhood last week. Officers were called to the area of Daffodil Avenue and...

3h ago

