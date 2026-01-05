Ontario government workers set to return to office full-time as of Monday

Ontario government employees are expected to return to the office five days per week starting today, despite objections from public sector unions.

In August, Premier Doug Ford announced thousands of Ontario civil servants would return to the office full-time by January, ending work-from-home and hybrid models that have persisted for more than five years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford said it was time to bring people back to work so they can be mentored and collaborate.

But the Ontario Public Service Employees Union said at the time that the order was made “without consideration for the realities front-line public service workers face.”

Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) members at Ontario Health at Home are holding a province-wide day of action today to protest the return to office mandate.

At noon, workers will take their lunch breaks on the street to demand a return to the hybrid model.

“Available office spaces have shrunk since 2019, which has resulted in an uneven application of the return to office mandate in the various regions across the province,” a news release from CUPE said.

“This not only impacts the staff who must provide these essential health services, but also the sick and injured Ontarians who rely on these services.”

Alberta’s public service is also returning to full-time in-office work in February to “strengthen collaboration, accountability and service delivery for Albertans,” a spokesperson for the Alberta government said.

It’s still not clear when federal public servants will have to increase their office presence, or by how much. Prime Minister Mark Carney promised last month that a plan would soon come into “sharper view.”

The current rule, in place since September 2024, requires federal public servants to work a minimum of three days a week in the office, with executives in the office four days per week.