Ontario government workers set to return to office full-time as of Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media during a transportation announcement at Confederation GO Station in Hamilton, Ont,. on Monday September 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio.

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 5, 2026 11:19 am.

Last Updated January 5, 2026 11:20 am.

Ontario government employees are expected to return to the office five days per week starting today, despite objections from public sector unions.

In August, Premier Doug Ford announced thousands of Ontario civil servants would return to the office full-time by January, ending work-from-home and hybrid models that have persisted for more than five years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford said it was time to bring people back to work so they can be mentored and collaborate.

But the Ontario Public Service Employees Union said at the time that the order was made “without consideration for the realities front-line public service workers face.” 

Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) members at Ontario Health at Home are holding a province-wide day of action today to protest the return to office mandate. 

At noon, workers will take their lunch breaks on the street to demand a return to the hybrid model.

“Available office spaces have shrunk since 2019, which has resulted in an uneven application of the return to office mandate in the various regions across the province,” a news release from CUPE said.

“This not only impacts the staff who must provide these essential health services, but also the sick and injured Ontarians who rely on these services.”

Alberta’s public service is also returning to full-time in-office work in February to “strengthen collaboration, accountability and service delivery for Albertans,” a spokesperson for the Alberta government said.

It’s still not clear when federal public servants will have to increase their office presence, or by how much. Prime Minister Mark Carney promised last month that a plan would soon come into “sharper view.”

The current rule, in place since September 2024, requires federal public servants to work a minimum of three days a week in the office, with executives in the office four days per week.

Top Stories

Mother facing charges after newborn found abandoned in shoebox at Midtown Toronto church

Toronto police have laid charges against the mother of a newborn baby who was discovered abandoned in a shoebox inside a Midtown church just days before Christmas. Parishioners at St. Monica's Catholic...

43m ago

Charge upgraded to manslaughter after altercation in front of Loose Moose bar turns fatal

An altercation in front of Toronto's popular Loose Moose bar has resulted in an upgraded charge of manslaughter after a man's death in hospital. Toronto police were called to the establishment at 146...

4m ago

Canadian oil stocks down after U.S. forces capture Maduro

CALGARY — Shares of Canada's big oil companies fell in early trading after the U.S. military captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on the weekend. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. fell $3.79 or...

44m ago

2 Toronto men charged after attempted armed carjacking in Markham, handgun seized

York Regional Police (YRP) say two men are facing a series of charges after an attempted armed carjacking in a Markham neighbourhood last week. Officers were called to the area of Daffodil Avenue and...

1h ago

