The Golden Globes are this week. Here’s what to know about the first major show of awards season

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Golden Globes return Sunday. The boozy, bubbly kickoff to Hollywood’s awards season will feature nominees including Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Emma Stone.

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony begins at 8 p.m. Eastern at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California and will be televised live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.

Here are more key things to know about the ceremony:

Who’s hosting the Golden Globes?

The comedian and actor Nikki Glaser will return as host for the second year after a well-reviewed 2025 debut when she became the first woman to host the show solo.

Glaser didn’t go easy on the Hollywood crowd, but wasn’t nearly as barbed as she was in her star-making performance in a roast of Tom Brady. In her first monologue she called the ceremony “Ozempic’s biggest night.”

When she was rehired, Glaser said in a statement that it was “the most fun I have ever had in my career” and “I can’t wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from ‘The White Lotus’ who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in Season Four as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past.”

Last year’s drew an average of about 10 million viewers, holding steady from the year before. There are far fewer viewers then there were a decade ago, but the Globes remain the most watched awards show after the Oscars and the Grammys.

Who’s nominated for Golden Globes this year?

Oscar front-runner “One Battle After Another” leads all nominees with nine, including acting nods for DiCaprio and Chase Infiniti and a directing nomination for Paul Thomas Anderson.

The Globes divides films between drama and musical or comedy in the top categories, and “One Battle” was categorized as a comedy. Competing against DiCaprio will be Chalamet for “Marty Supreme” and George Clooney for “Jay Kelly.”

Infiniti’s competition includes Erivo for “Wicked: For Good,” Stone for “Bugonia” and Rose Byrne for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.”

The Danish film “Sentimental Value” was second with eight nominations, including an acting nod for star Renate Reinsve. Her competition on the drama side includes Jessie Buckley from “Hamnet,”Julia Roberts for “After the Hunt” and Jennifer Lawrence for “Die My Love.”

Male actors nominated for dramas include Jordan for “Sinners” and Dwayne Johnson for “The Smashing Machine.”

Grande, Teyana Taylor, Paul Mescal, Adam Sandler and Jacob Elordi are among those nominated in the supporting categories.

“The White Lotus” led all TV nominees with six.

You can see a full list of nominees here: https://apnews.com/hub/golden-globe-awards

What are the Golden Globes?

The Globes, held annually in early January, are the first major ceremony of the awards season. They’re not exactly an Oscar bellwether — they have an entirely different voting base of journalists and critics — but they’re embraced as a champagne-soaked party with some of the biggest stars in film and television sitting together at tables like a nightclub.

And a Globes win can still help build momentum for a movie or actor’s Oscar campaign, and it’s the first time the public may hear an acceptance speech that may be repeated with some variations for months, leading up to the Academy Awards, held this year on March 15.

Who’s getting a lifetime achievement award?

Helen Mirren will be honored with the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award for a life of work on screen, and Sarah Jessica Parker will get the Carol Burnett Award for her career in television.

Mirren and Parker this week will get a separate Beverly Hilton gala, a recording of which will air Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS and also stream on Paramount+ on what’s being called “Golden Eve.”

Mirren, 80, an Oscar winner for her 2006 portrayal of Elizabeth II in “The Queen,” has also won three Golden Globes and is up for a fourth this year for her role in the series “MobLand.” She was named a Dame of the British Empire in 2003 in acknowledgment of her artistic achievements.

The award dates to 1952, when it was given to the legendary filmmaker DeMille himself. Other recipients include Walt Disney, Bing Crosby, Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, Sidney Poitier, Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and Viola Davis.

Parker will get the much newer Carol Burnett Award, presented to an honoree who has “made outstanding contributions to television on or off screen.” The 60-year-old Parker, who won six Golden Globes and two Emmys as the star of “Sex and the City,” is being honored for her work as actor and producer.

The award was launched in 2019, when it went to Burnett. Other winners include Norman Lear, Ryan Murphy and Ellen DeGeneres.

For more coverage of the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/golden-globe-awards

The Associated Press



