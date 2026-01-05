Woman injured, 1 arrested in stabbing near The Junction
Posted January 5, 2026 3:42 pm.
Last Updated January 5, 2026 4:23 pm.
A woman has been injured and a man has been arrested in a stabbing near The Junction Monday afternoon.
Toronto police were called to Dundas St. West and Jerome Street, south of Dupont Street around 3 p.m. for reports a person has been stabbed.
The female victim was rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
A male suspect has been arrested.
The intersection is closed as the investigation is still ongoing.