Woman injured, 1 arrested in stabbing near The Junction

A woman has been injured in a stabbing near the Junction on Jan. 5, 2026. CITYNEWS/Daniel Berry.

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 5, 2026 3:42 pm.

Last Updated January 5, 2026 4:23 pm.

A woman has been injured and a man has been arrested in a stabbing near The Junction Monday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to Dundas St. West and Jerome Street, south of Dupont Street around 3 p.m. for reports a person has been stabbed.

The female victim was rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A male suspect has been arrested.

The intersection is closed as the investigation is still ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Chrystia Freeland leaving Parliament to be economic development adviser for Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

OTTAWA — Former federal minister Chrystia Freeland has accepted a position to be an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on economic development. In a social media post, Freeland confirmed...

0m ago

Mother facing charges after newborn found abandoned in shoebox at Midtown Toronto church

Toronto police have laid charges against the mother of a newborn baby who was discovered abandoned in a shoebox inside a Midtown church just days before Christmas. Parishioners at St. Monica's Catholic...

4h ago

Charge upgraded to manslaughter after altercation in front of Loose Moose bar turns fatal

An altercation in front of Toronto's popular Loose Moose bar has resulted in an upgraded charge of manslaughter after a man's death in hospital. Toronto police were called to the establishment at 146...

56m ago

'Completely unacceptable': New recycling collection program hits a few snags days into the new year

Several days into the new year, the switch in the collection of recycling materials from the city to a new private provider has been anything but seamless for some Torontonians. Residents in Leaside...

2h ago

Top Stories

Chrystia Freeland leaving Parliament to be economic development adviser for Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

OTTAWA — Former federal minister Chrystia Freeland has accepted a position to be an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on economic development. In a social media post, Freeland confirmed...

0m ago

Mother facing charges after newborn found abandoned in shoebox at Midtown Toronto church

Toronto police have laid charges against the mother of a newborn baby who was discovered abandoned in a shoebox inside a Midtown church just days before Christmas. Parishioners at St. Monica's Catholic...

4h ago

Charge upgraded to manslaughter after altercation in front of Loose Moose bar turns fatal

An altercation in front of Toronto's popular Loose Moose bar has resulted in an upgraded charge of manslaughter after a man's death in hospital. Toronto police were called to the establishment at 146...

56m ago

'Completely unacceptable': New recycling collection program hits a few snags days into the new year

Several days into the new year, the switch in the collection of recycling materials from the city to a new private provider has been anything but seamless for some Torontonians. Residents in Leaside...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Toronto experiences messy morning commute amid snowfall warning

Torontonians experienced a messy morning commute on the first Monday of the year as continuous, heavy snow prompts yellow warnings for several regions.

6h ago

0:25
Multiple tow trucks caught on fire in suspected arson in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a group of suspects is believed to have deliberately set several tow trucks on fire during an early‑morning blaze at a Brampton auto yard on Monday.

6h ago

1:43
Man killed on board GO bus marks Toronto's first homicide of 2026

Toronto police say they are investigating the first homicide of the year in Toronto after a man was fatally shot on board a GO bus at the Yorkdale terminal.

6h ago

3:07
Man fatally shot on GO Transit bus at Yorkdale terminal

Toronto police officers say a man has died after he was shot while on a GO Transit bus at the Yorkdale GO Bus Terminal, and a suspect has been arrested. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

2:16
Mayor Chow hosts new year's skating parties around the city

Olivia Chow hit the ice at four outdoor rinks and trails on Sunday for her third annual New Year's event aimed at promoting a healthy and active lifestyle during the winter months. CityNews' Rob Leth also laced 'em up to file his report.

19h ago

More Videos