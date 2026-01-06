Carney meets with Danish PM as U.S. ramps up talk of taking over Greenland

Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, takes part in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen at the Canadian Embassy in Paris on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 6, 2026 9:43 am.

Last Updated January 6, 2026 10:26 am.

PARIS — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the future of Greenland will be “solely” up to the people of Denmark and Greenland.

Carney was reacting to new comments from U.S. President Donald Trump and members of his administration about his desire to annex Greenland.

“There’s basic principles here, which is self-determination of nations, sovereignty, territorial integrity. And then there (are) approaches that we have as partners to what we’re trying to accomplish,” Carney said during a press conference at the Canadian Embassy in Paris Tuesday.

“As NATO, we can provide security for all of NATO, Greenland included.”

The prime minister added that Canada and other NATO members are working to boost Arctic security as the global threat environment changes and as Russia and China make inroads into polar waters.

Carney met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Paris Tuesday morning ahead of a meeting of Ukraine’s allies to discuss security guarantees for that country.

Frederiksen thanked Carney for his support and commitment to working together as NATO allies.

“I think we are both very into securing the Arctic region and together with other NATO allies we can secure the region,” she said.

Trump openly mused about annexing Greenland on Sunday and on Monday White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said Greenland should be part of the U.S., in spite of Frederiksen’s warning that a U.S. takeover would spell the end of NATO.

Carney’s statement echoed one made in a joint letter issued today by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2026.

— Written by David Baxter in Ottawa and Craig Lord in Paris, with files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

3 separate shooting incidents reported in Scarborough, including family's home hit 9 times

Toronto police are investigating three separate shooting incidents in Scarborough on Monday night, including one where a family home was struck by multiple bullets — the second time the same residence...

1h ago

Freezing rain triggers widespread school bus cancellations across the GTA

A round of freezing rain and messy winter weather has led to bus cancellations across several Greater Toronto Area (GTA) school boards on Tuesday, though all schools remain open. Here is what you need...

updated

1h ago

Freezing rain, messy weather set to hit Toronto by midday

Toronto's morning commute may be over, but the worst of the weather is still ahead. Environment Canada says several hours of freezing rain are expected to begin near midday Tuesday, with 1 to 5 millimetres...

44m ago

Viral WestJet video sparks debate over shrinking legroom on Canadian flights

A viral video filmed aboard a WestJet flight departing Edmonton has ignited a national debate over airline legroom, passenger comfort, and whether carriers are squeezing in more seats at the expense of...

2h ago

