Carney says Freeland’s resignation is ‘consistent’ with Ukraine role

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with Minister of Transport and Internal Trade Chrystia Freeland as they leave a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted January 6, 2026 7:02 am.

Last Updated January 6, 2026 7:55 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Ontario Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland’s upcoming resignation from the House of Commons is “consistent” with taking a role as an unpaid economic development adviser for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

Carney made the remarks at a news conference in Paris today, where he is meeting with other Ukraine allies.

On Monday, Freeland announced her immediate resignation as Carney’s special representative on the reconstruction of Ukraine and eventual resignation as a member of Parliament.

Carney says he did not ask Freeland to stay on as an MP when he was asked about that prospect, given the Liberals hold a minority government.

Freeland has previously said she would not run in the next election. 

The outgoing MP will become CEO of the Rhodes Trust, a global educational charity in Oxford, England, starting on July 1. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 separate shooting incidents reported in Scarborough, including family's home hit 9 times

Toronto police are investigating three separate shooting incidents in Scarborough on Monday night, including one where a family home was struck by multiple bullets — the second time the same residence...

4m ago

Freezing rain triggers widespread school bus cancellations across the GTA

A round of freezing rain and messy winter weather has led to bus cancellations across several Greater Toronto Area (GTA) school boards on Tuesday, though all schools remain open. Here is what you need...

updated

2h ago

Toronto under freezing rain warning with messy morning commute expected for 2nd-straight day

A yellow freezing rain warning has been issued for Toronto and the GTA, with up to five millimetres expected throughout the morning. "Several hours of freezing rain. One to 5 millimetres of ice accretion...

updated

2h ago

Viral WestJet video sparks debate over shrinking legroom on Canadian flights

A viral video filmed aboard a WestJet flight departing Edmonton has ignited a national debate over airline legroom, passenger comfort, and whether carriers are squeezing in more seats at the expense of...

45m ago

Top Stories

3 separate shooting incidents reported in Scarborough, including family's home hit 9 times

Toronto police are investigating three separate shooting incidents in Scarborough on Monday night, including one where a family home was struck by multiple bullets — the second time the same residence...

4m ago

Freezing rain triggers widespread school bus cancellations across the GTA

A round of freezing rain and messy winter weather has led to bus cancellations across several Greater Toronto Area (GTA) school boards on Tuesday, though all schools remain open. Here is what you need...

updated

2h ago

Toronto under freezing rain warning with messy morning commute expected for 2nd-straight day

A yellow freezing rain warning has been issued for Toronto and the GTA, with up to five millimetres expected throughout the morning. "Several hours of freezing rain. One to 5 millimetres of ice accretion...

updated

2h ago

Viral WestJet video sparks debate over shrinking legroom on Canadian flights

A viral video filmed aboard a WestJet flight departing Edmonton has ignited a national debate over airline legroom, passenger comfort, and whether carriers are squeezing in more seats at the expense of...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Passengers call out WestJet over lack of legroom

A viral video shot on a WestJet flight is raising questions about just how much legroom passengers are getting and whether airlines are shrinking space to fit more seats on board. The clip has sparked outrage online and complaints from travellers.

10h ago

1:26
Hundreds of animals adopted from Ontario SPCA in December

A big gift for the Ontario SPCA this holiday season after a hugely successful campaign to find shelter animals loving homes. Audra Brown with how December was a banner month for pet adoption.

13h ago

3:01
Changing precipitation expected Tuesday

Freezing rain, rain and snow are all expected Tuesday as the temperature shifts throughout the day. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:40
Maduro pleads not guilty to drug, weapons charges in U.S. federal court

Deposed Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro has made his first U.S. federal court appearance, where he plead not guilty to numerous criminal charges. Karling Donoghue takes a look at how he wound up in a stateside prison.

13h ago

2:33
Trump reignites threats to annex Greenland

U.S. President Donald Trump is once again saying the U.S. wants to take control of Greenland. Karling Donoghue details how European leadership and Greenland's Prime Minister are responding.

13h ago

More Videos