Carney says Freeland’s resignation is ‘consistent’ with Ukraine role

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Ontario Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland’s upcoming resignation from the House of Commons is “consistent” with taking a role as an unpaid economic development adviser for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Carney made the remarks at a news conference in Paris today, where he is meeting with other Ukraine allies.

On Monday, Freeland announced her immediate resignation as Carney’s special representative on the reconstruction of Ukraine and eventual resignation as a member of Parliament.

Carney says he did not ask Freeland to stay on as an MP when he was asked about that prospect, given the Liberals hold a minority government.

Freeland has previously said she would not run in the next election.

The outgoing MP will become CEO of the Rhodes Trust, a global educational charity in Oxford, England, starting on July 1.