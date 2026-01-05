Chrystia Freeland named as economic adviser by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

OTTAWA — Former federal minister Chrystia Freeland was appointed Monday as an economic adviser by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Freeland has long expressed her support for Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

She has said the country could become an economic juggernaut by taking up the opportunities it missed after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Zelenskyy, in a post on social media, said Ukraine needs to strengthen what he called its “internal resilience.”

“Chrystia is highly skilled in these matters and has extensive experience in attracting investment and implementing economic transformations,” he said.

“Right now, Ukraine needs to strengthen its internal resilience – both for the sake of Ukraine’s recovery if diplomacy delivers results as swiftly as possible, and to reinforce our defense if, because of delays by our partners, it takes longer to bring this war to an end.”

Freeland’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Freeland, who has Ukrainian ancestry, was a cabinet minister and deputy prime minister in Justin Trudeau’s government.

She was named by Prime Minister Mark Carney as Canada’s special representative for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

She stepped away from cabinet in September, but still represents the federal riding of University—Rosedale, in the Toronto region.

Her appointment comes as Carney travels to Paris to meet with other allies of Ukraine in a bid to end Russia’s nearly four-year war on the country.

