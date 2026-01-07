Canadian economic growth expected to slow to 1.5% in 2026: Deloitte

Stainless steel coils wait to be pressed into sheets in Montreal on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press

Posted January 7, 2026 6:00 am.

Last Updated January 7, 2026 6:51 am.

A new report forecasts Canadian growth will slow to 1.5 per cent this year from 1.7 per cent in 2025.

Dawn Desjardins, chief economist at Deloitte Canada, says she is cautiously optimistic though that the economy will gain momentum through the second half of the year.

She says two key trends to watch this year include trade and investment, with the review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico free trade agreement scheduled for July, and the federal government’s plans to stimulate billions in investment from the private sector outlined in its latest budget.

Desjardins says the CUSMA review will be pivotal, and potential changes that restrict or eliminate access to the key American market present a risk, but her baseline assumption is that Canada will be able to maintain its favourable trading relationship with the U.S.

She also says the Canadian economy may hit a turning point on business investment as firms get more clarity and see support from the federal government, particularly in the infrastructure and natural resource sectors.

In the short term, she says government spending on defence and assistance provided to sectors impacted by U.S. tariffs will also help the Canadian economy.

Despite the slow start to 2026, Desjardins says the economy will likely pick up steam.

“Overall growth is probably going to be a bit slower than in 2025. But when we’re thinking about the setup for 2027, if we’re correct about this momentum building in 2026, the second half, I think it sets up nicely for 2027,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2026.

Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police to provide update on 20‑year‑old U of T student shot and killed near Scarborough campus

Toronto police will deliver an update on the homicide of 20‑year‑old Shivank Avasthi, the University of Toronto (U of T) student who was shot and killed near the Scarborough campus just before Christmas. Investigators...

6m ago

Home targeted in 2nd drive‑by shooting in as many months in Richmond Hill, police say

York Regional Police are investigating a drive‑by shooting in Richmond Hill early Wednesday after multiple rounds were fired at a home that was also targeted in a similar incident in November. Officers...

9m ago

Snow contractors see road salt shortage for second time in less than a year

Private snow removal companies are sounding the alarm about a shortage of road salt after they say rationing started before this winter season even arrived this year. “It’s a tough winter we’re...

11h ago

Woman, 80, dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

An 80-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to Kingston Road and Midland Avenue at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a collision. The...

11h ago

Top Stories

Police to provide update on 20‑year‑old U of T student shot and killed near Scarborough campus

Toronto police will deliver an update on the homicide of 20‑year‑old Shivank Avasthi, the University of Toronto (U of T) student who was shot and killed near the Scarborough campus just before Christmas. Investigators...

6m ago

Home targeted in 2nd drive‑by shooting in as many months in Richmond Hill, police say

York Regional Police are investigating a drive‑by shooting in Richmond Hill early Wednesday after multiple rounds were fired at a home that was also targeted in a similar incident in November. Officers...

9m ago

Snow contractors see road salt shortage for second time in less than a year

Private snow removal companies are sounding the alarm about a shortage of road salt after they say rationing started before this winter season even arrived this year. “It’s a tough winter we’re...

11h ago

Woman, 80, dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

An 80-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to Kingston Road and Midland Avenue at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a collision. The...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

0:29
Barrie mother charged with first degree murder of her 10-year-old son

A 47‑year‑old Barrie woman has been charged with first‑degree murder after her 10‑year‑old child was found dead inside a home on New Year’s Eve, police announced Tuesday.

17h ago

0:50
Man calls 911 on 'slow' snow plows making him late for work

York Regional Police released the audio of a 911 phone call from a man complaining about snow plows on the road making him late for work.

23h ago

2:14
Freezing rain hits GTA, cancelling school buses, icy road conditions

A yellow freezing rain warning has been issued for Toronto and the GTA as several school buses are cancelled and many commuters were left to slippery roads.

23h ago

3:00
Passengers call out WestJet over lack of legroom

A viral video shot on a WestJet flight is raising questions about just how much legroom passengers are getting and whether airlines are shrinking space to fit more seats on board. The clip has sparked outrage online and complaints from travellers.

January 5, 2026 10:26 pm EST EST

1:26
Hundreds of animals adopted from Ontario SPCA in December

A big gift for the Ontario SPCA this holiday season after a hugely successful campaign to find shelter animals loving homes. Audra Brown with how December was a banner month for pet adoption.

January 5, 2026 7:08 pm EST EST

More Videos