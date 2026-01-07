Carney to host Canada’s premiers in Ottawa

Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford hold a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 7, 2026 6:38 pm.

Last Updated January 7, 2026 9:53 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with Canada’s premiers in Ottawa later this month as global tensions rise and as trade talks with the U.S. remain stalled.

A government official confirms Carney will hold the meeting with provincial and territorial leaders on Jan. 29, after hosting a group dinner the evening before.

The first ministers have been holding regular virtual meetings to chart a co-ordinated approach to boost Canada’s economy and support industries hit hard by tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, including steel, aluminum, and softwood lumber.

The premiers have also been focused on next steps for major infrastructure projects and upcoming talks to review the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Trade Agreement.

Carney has confirmed Dominic LeBlanc, the minister in charge of Canada-U.S. relations, will meet with U.S. counterparts in mid-January to launch formal talks on CUSMA.

The first ministers’ meeting comes the day the Conservative Party of Canada begins its three-day political convention in Calgary, where Pierre Poilievre will face an automatic leadership review following last year’s election loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2.2 per cent property tax increase proposed for Toronto residents in 2026

A 2.2 per cent property tax increase is being proposed for Toronto residents as part of the 2026 budget. Mayor Olivia Chow's office says the increase includes a 0.7 per cent hike in property taxes coupled...

4h ago

ICE officer kills a Minneapolis driver in a deadly start to Trump's latest immigration operation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a Minneapolis driver on Wednesday during the Trump administration's latest immigration crackdown on a major American...

10m ago

2 people stabbed at Dufferin Station, suspect wanted

Two people have been stabbed at Dufferin Station Wednesday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the subway station around 4:45 p.m. to reports of a stabbing. One of the victims was stabbed...

2h ago

Bloor-Yonge intersection closed due to falling ice

The intersection of Bloor and Yonge Streets has been closed due to falling ice from buildings. Toronto police closed Yonge from Bloor to Hayden Street in both directions shortly after 7 p.m. It...

31m ago

Top Stories

2.2 per cent property tax increase proposed for Toronto residents in 2026

A 2.2 per cent property tax increase is being proposed for Toronto residents as part of the 2026 budget. Mayor Olivia Chow's office says the increase includes a 0.7 per cent hike in property taxes coupled...

4h ago

ICE officer kills a Minneapolis driver in a deadly start to Trump's latest immigration operation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a Minneapolis driver on Wednesday during the Trump administration's latest immigration crackdown on a major American...

10m ago

2 people stabbed at Dufferin Station, suspect wanted

Two people have been stabbed at Dufferin Station Wednesday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the subway station around 4:45 p.m. to reports of a stabbing. One of the victims was stabbed...

2h ago

Bloor-Yonge intersection closed due to falling ice

The intersection of Bloor and Yonge Streets has been closed due to falling ice from buildings. Toronto police closed Yonge from Bloor to Hayden Street in both directions shortly after 7 p.m. It...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

4:13
Arrest made in murder of U of T Student, police believe shooting was random

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder two weeks after the fatal shooting of a university student. The body of 20-year-old Shivank Avasthi was found near U-of-T's Scarborough campus on December 23rd.

5h ago

0:37
Man charged in fatal shooting on GO transit bus

Toronto police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of 2026 after a man was shot and killed on a GO Transit bus at the Yorkdale Bus Terminal over the weekend.

10h ago

2:01
U of T student killed was not the target of shooting suspect: police

Toronto police say they have arrested the shooting suspect linked to the death of 20‑year‑old University of Toronto student Shivank Avasthi, who they say was not the intended target of the alleged shooter.

11h ago

1:13
Richmond Hill home targeted in drive-by shooting, police say

York Regional Police are investigating a drive‑by shooting in Richmond Hill early Wednesday after multiple rounds were fired at a home that was also targeted in a similar incident in November.

13h ago

2:03
A sizzling meaty offer for Bo Bichette to stay in Toronto

A Toronto steakhouse is hoping to entice Bo Bichette to sign with the Jays with a lifetime supply of free steaks. Audra Brown has the meaty offer.

January 6, 2026 6:27 pm EST EST

More Videos