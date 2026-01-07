‘I’m getting a little older’: Former Leafs enforcer Reaves suffers knockdown loss in spirited fight

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 7, 2026 11:34 am.

Last Updated January 7, 2026 11:35 am.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves suffered a rare knockdown loss in a spirited fight with Blue Jackets bruiser Mathieu Olivier on Tuesday night.

And while the always-popular Reaves gave a respectful nod to his opponent, he hinted that the real winner of the fight was the undefeated Father Time.

“I’m 38,” the aging San Jose brawler stated after the game. “I’m getting a little older. Eventually I was gonna get caught — today was the day. We will get him back next time.”

Reaves and Olivier dropped the gloves and squared off in the dying seconds of the second period, exchanging furious right hands until Olivier nailed a helmet-less Reaves in the side of head, knocking the discombobulated Shark to the ice.

A wobbly Reaves headed straight to the dressing room, but returned in the third period after undergoing concussion-protocol testing.

“I had to memorize some words, cotton, honey, arrow I think was there,” he told reporters after the game. “The months of the year backwards. I had to do some numbers games, some balance stuff, I passed with flying colours.”

Reaves, who played two unremarkable seasons in Toronto, called Olivier “one of the toughest in the league” and said it was “the first time I’ve been caught and knocked down like that” over his long career.

The Sharks acquired Reaves from the Leafs in a summer trade for defenseman Henry Thrun.

Top Stories

'Was there to kill somebody': Police say slaying of 20-year-old U of T student appears to be random

Toronto police say the gunman who killed 20‑year‑old University of Toronto (U of T) student Shivank Avasthi in a Scarborough ravine days before Christmas "was there to kill somebody," with investigators...

1h ago

Man charged with 1st‑degree murder after fatal shooting on GO bus at Yorkdale terminal

Toronto police have made an arrest in the city's first homicide of 2026 after a man was shot and killed on a GO Transit bus at the Yorkdale Bus Terminal over the weekend. Officers were called to the...

2h ago

TTC debates asking City for $1.4 billion as part of 2026 budget

The TTC is asking the City to contribute $1.4 billion as part of its 2026 budget in order to boost service levels while freezing fares for the third straight year. The transit agency has proposed an...

40m ago

Nick Reiner's arraignment in parents' killing is delayed after his attorney asks to be replaced

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge on Wednesday delayed Nick Reiner's arraignment in the killing of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, after his high-profile defense attorney asked to be replaced...

7m ago

