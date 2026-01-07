Office vacancy rate dips as return-to-office shift picks up: CBRE report

The Bay Street Financial District is shown in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Posted January 7, 2026 10:58 am.

Last Updated January 7, 2026 1:26 pm.

TORONTO — The Canadian office vacancy rate dipped last year for the first time since the pandemic as the return-to-office trend accelerated, said a report out Wednesday from CBRE Ltd.

The national office vacancy rate stood at 18 per cent at the end of 2025, down from 18.7 per cent a year earlier, though still much higher than the 10.9 per cent rate at the end of 2019.

The downward trend comes as employers are increasingly mandating that workers head back to the office. Several of Canada’s big banks pushed to have staff in office more starting last fall, while the Ontario government has told employees to return to the office five days a week as of Monday.

Vacancies are trending down not only from rising demand from the trend, but also from very little new supply coming on the market and the conversion of some existing office buildings to other uses.

New building starts, and completions of buildings, hit a record low last year, said CBRE, while active construction levels for new buildings stood at the lowest in 20 years.

The only significant building under construction is the second phase of CIBC Square in Toronto, slated for completion this year. CBRE said no other Canadian cities have any meaningful downtown office construction underway, while suburban construction is limited and conservative.

While the CIBC building is fully leased, CBRE said that much of the limited new supply that has come to market elsewhere remains vacant.

The plunge in new supply did however help lead to 2.2 million square feet of positive net absorption last year, for a second year of gains.

“It is encouraging to see a second year of strong office leasing activity, even though the office market recovery remains somewhat uneven,” said CBRE Canada research managing director Marc Meehan in a news release.

Toronto accounted for the vast majority of net absorption, helping offset negative net absorption in markets like Ottawa and Calgary.

Calgary still saw its vacancy rate fall though, as landlords took supply off the market through conversions largely to residential use. The city has seen most of the office conversion projects in the country, a trend that has also seen buildings converted for use in the hotel, life sciences and education sectors.

Since 2021, Canada has seen about 7.8 million square feet in office space converted, as well as 2.6 million square feet demolished, leading to about a 2.2 per cent reduction in inventory.

At the end of 2025, Calgary’s vacancy rate of 25.9 per cent was among the highest in the country, while London, Ont., stood at 26.2 per cent. Vancouver and Halifax had among the lowest vacancy rates at 11.6 and 10.7 per cent respectively, while Toronto’s rate matched the national average of 18 per cent and Montreal stood at 18.3 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2026.

Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Was there to kill somebody': Police say slaying of 20-year-old U of T student appears to be random

Toronto police say the gunman who killed 20‑year‑old University of Toronto (U of T) student Shivank Avasthi in a Scarborough ravine days before Christmas "was there to kill somebody," with investigators...

1h ago

Man charged with 1st‑degree murder after fatal shooting on GO bus at Yorkdale terminal

Toronto police have made an arrest in the city's first homicide of 2026 after a man was shot and killed on a GO Transit bus at the Yorkdale Bus Terminal over the weekend. Officers were called to the...

2h ago

TTC debates asking City for $1.4 billion as part of 2026 budget

The TTC is asking the City to contribute $1.4 billion as part of its 2026 budget in order to boost service levels while freezing fares for the third straight year. The transit agency has proposed an...

37m ago

Nick Reiner's arraignment in parents' killing is delayed after his attorney asks to be replaced

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge on Wednesday delayed Nick Reiner's arraignment in the killing of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, after his high-profile defense attorney asked to be replaced...

4m ago

Top Stories

'Was there to kill somebody': Police say slaying of 20-year-old U of T student appears to be random

Toronto police say the gunman who killed 20‑year‑old University of Toronto (U of T) student Shivank Avasthi in a Scarborough ravine days before Christmas "was there to kill somebody," with investigators...

1h ago

Man charged with 1st‑degree murder after fatal shooting on GO bus at Yorkdale terminal

Toronto police have made an arrest in the city's first homicide of 2026 after a man was shot and killed on a GO Transit bus at the Yorkdale Bus Terminal over the weekend. Officers were called to the...

2h ago

TTC debates asking City for $1.4 billion as part of 2026 budget

The TTC is asking the City to contribute $1.4 billion as part of its 2026 budget in order to boost service levels while freezing fares for the third straight year. The transit agency has proposed an...

37m ago

Nick Reiner's arraignment in parents' killing is delayed after his attorney asks to be replaced

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge on Wednesday delayed Nick Reiner's arraignment in the killing of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, after his high-profile defense attorney asked to be replaced...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
U of T student killed was not the target of shooting suspect: police

Toronto police say they have arrested the shooting suspect linked to the death of 20‑year‑old University of Toronto student Shivank Avasthi, who they say was not the intended target of the alleged shooter.

2h ago

2:54
Japanese slugger Okamoto says his daughter helped him choose Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled their latest free agent acquisition, Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto. Brandon Choghri with how the signing could impact Bo Bichette's future.

18h ago

2:46
5 years since the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol

It has been 5 years since a deadly riot broke out at the U.S capitol building, one the bipartisian committee hired to investigate the attack says was incited by President Donald Trump. Karling Donoghue reports.

18h ago

2:31
UN says 'the world is less safe' following the U.S. military action in Venezuela

The United Nations Human rights office says the world is less safe following the U.S. military's intervention in Venezuela. Karling Donoghue explains why, and takes a look at how the operation is dividing Congress even further.

18h ago

0:29
Barrie mother charged with first degree murder of her 10-year-old son

A 47‑year‑old Barrie woman has been charged with first‑degree murder after her 10‑year‑old child was found dead inside a home on New Year’s Eve, police announced Tuesday.

22h ago

More Videos