Canada-wide warrants issued for 2 men in shooting death of Dylan Adams last fall

Toronto police have identified two other suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Dylan Adams last fall.

Investigators say Adams was in a group that approached another man in the King Street West and Spadina Avenue area just before 5 a.m. on November 25, 2025. The group allegedly opened fire on the man, who was struck. He returned gunfire and struck Adams, who was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested 27-year-old Frandy Noel of Toronto and charged him with second-degree murder in Adams’ death. Noel was hospitalizedand treated for non life-threatening injuries.

In an update on Thursday, investigators say Noel has also been charged with four other firearm-related offences.

They have also issued Canada-wide warrants for 30-year-old Wissem Mohamed Rehayem and 26-year-old Steven Brice Pierre, both of Montreal, who are wanted on several firearm-related offences.

Police say both men are believed to have ties to both Toronto and Montreal and should be considered “armed and dangerous.” Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.