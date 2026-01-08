Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
Posted January 8, 2026 3:31 pm.
Last Updated January 8, 2026 3:36 pm.
A man has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Thursday afternoon.
Peel police were called to Royal West and Williams Parkway just after 2:30 p.m. to reports of a collision.
Paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the scene and he was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
The driver involved remained on the scene.
Road closures are currently in effect in the area.