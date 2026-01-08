Man, woman charged in human trafficking investigation: Toronto police

Romelle Morgan, 33, and Feza Ngongo, 21, of Toronto. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 8, 2026 7:34 pm.

Last Updated January 8, 2026 7:35 pm.

Toronto Police officers have charged a man and woman after a human trafficking investigation that began back in October, 2025.

In a release, investigators said the accused used “deception, coercion and control” to traffic a female in southern Ontario.

“The accused persons created and posted online ads for sexual services, this included the taking of sexualized pictures,” the release alleged.

On Tuesday, December 30, 2025, the Toronto Police Service Human Trafficking Enforcement Team located and arrested Romelle Morgan, 33, and Feza Ngongo, 21, of Toronto.

Morgan has been charged with procuring and fail to comply with a probation order.

Ngongo faces charges of trafficking in persons and advertising another person’s sexual services.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows suspect in 2 random stabbings ambushing victim from behind near Dufferin Station

CityNews has obtained security video that shows a suspect in two random stabbings on Wednesday running up to a man from behind and plunging a knife into his leg as he walked along Bloor Street near Dufferin...

updated

47m ago

'Hogwash': Ford downplays speed camera effect as Toronto traffic fatalities hit record low in 2025

In 2025, Toronto’s streets were the safest they’ve been in over a decade, for both pedestrians and drivers. But this year, speed cameras have been reduced to stumps, not by vandals, but by the Premier...

2h ago

'Crazy lefties': Ford denounces Supreme Court challenge of law allowing Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls a group challenging his government's legislation concerning the redevelopment of Ontario Place a bunch of "crazy lefties" intent on protecting "two trees or three birds." The...

4h ago

Toronto man and woman face numerous charges in drug, gun bust

A man and woman are facing numerous charges after an investigation led to the seizure of a firearm and large amounts of crystal meth, fentanyl, and cocaine, Toronto police said in a release on Thursday. Investigators...

1h ago

Top Stories

Video shows suspect in 2 random stabbings ambushing victim from behind near Dufferin Station

CityNews has obtained security video that shows a suspect in two random stabbings on Wednesday running up to a man from behind and plunging a knife into his leg as he walked along Bloor Street near Dufferin...

updated

47m ago

'Hogwash': Ford downplays speed camera effect as Toronto traffic fatalities hit record low in 2025

In 2025, Toronto’s streets were the safest they’ve been in over a decade, for both pedestrians and drivers. But this year, speed cameras have been reduced to stumps, not by vandals, but by the Premier...

2h ago

'Crazy lefties': Ford denounces Supreme Court challenge of law allowing Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls a group challenging his government's legislation concerning the redevelopment of Ontario Place a bunch of "crazy lefties" intent on protecting "two trees or three birds." The...

4h ago

Toronto man and woman face numerous charges in drug, gun bust

A man and woman are facing numerous charges after an investigation led to the seizure of a firearm and large amounts of crystal meth, fentanyl, and cocaine, Toronto police said in a release on Thursday. Investigators...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
Woman fatally struck by truck in Etobicoke

A woman has died after being struck by a box truck in Etobicoke on Thursday morning, Toronto police say.

7h ago

0:42
Toronto police continue search for suspect of double stabbing

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect in connection with two unprovoked assaults at Dufferin Station and near the subway hub on Wednesday afternoon.

8h ago

2:36
Mild stretch of temperatures to end mid-month

The mild temperatures Toronto is experiencing this week is only expected to last until the middle of the month. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

January 7, 2026 7:03 pm EST EST

4:13
Arrest made in murder of U of T Student, police believe shooting was random

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder two weeks after the fatal shooting of a university student. The body of 20-year-old Shivank Avasthi was found near U-of-T's Scarborough campus on December 23rd.

January 7, 2026 5:25 pm EST EST

2:35
Ford government to build first underwater electricity line to power Toronto

The Ford government has announced it is building Ontario's first underwater electricity line to power Toronto for at least two decades. Tina Yazdani has the details.

January 7, 2026 5:30 pm EST EST

More Videos