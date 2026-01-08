Man, woman charged in human trafficking investigation: Toronto police

Toronto Police officers have charged a man and woman after a human trafficking investigation that began back in October, 2025.

In a release, investigators said the accused used “deception, coercion and control” to traffic a female in southern Ontario.

“The accused persons created and posted online ads for sexual services, this included the taking of sexualized pictures,” the release alleged.

On Tuesday, December 30, 2025, the Toronto Police Service Human Trafficking Enforcement Team located and arrested Romelle Morgan, 33, and Feza Ngongo, 21, of Toronto.

Morgan has been charged with procuring and fail to comply with a probation order.

Ngongo faces charges of trafficking in persons and advertising another person’s sexual services.

The allegations have not been tested in court.