No link between supervised consumption sites and crime rates: study

A worker at a supervised consumption site in Montreal. (Martin Daigle, CityNews)

By News Staff

Posted January 8, 2026 1:37 pm.

Last Updated January 8, 2026 3:00 pm.

The presence of overdose prevention and supervised drug consumption sites in Toronto are not linked to increase in crimes over the long-term, according to McGill University researchers.

The study found that, over a 10-year period, crime reports remained the same or declined in neighbourhoods where consumption sites had been opened.

“Opposition from the public and policymakers has often centred on neighbourhood safety and decline,” said Dimitra Panagiotoglou, lead author of the study. “We wanted to find out whether the data supported those claims.”

In their analysis, researchers looked at crime data from Toronto police near nine consumption sites that opened after 2017 but were closed due to community pressure.

They found five major crimes from assault, auto theft, break in, theft over $5,000 in a 400-metre around the sites.

“Once the sites opened, there was a jump in break and enters in some areas. Over time, those reports declined, as did reports of robberies,” a press release announcing the study said. There were no links between assault and auto thefts and the opening of these sites.

The finding that crime didn’t increase mirrors results from other cities, the researchers said.

However, why there was a decline after remains unknown and many factors such as increased policing and mental health initiatives launched by Toronto police could be factors.

Nearly a decade after Canada recognized the opioid crisis as a public health emergency, polarized views on harm reduction measures like safe consumption sites could be holding back progress, according to the study’s authors.

“We need both realism and compassion,” said Panagiotoglou. “People’s discomfort is understandable, but the crisis reflects deeper systemic issues, such as housing, employment and the toxic drug supply.”

Top Stories

'Hogwash': Ford downplays speed camera effect as Toronto traffic fatalities hit record low in 2025

In 2025, Toronto’s streets were the safest they’ve been in over a decade, for both pedestrians and drivers. But this year, speed cameras have been reduced to stumps, not by vandals, but by the Premier...

2m ago

'Crazy lefties': Ford denounces Supreme Court challenge of law allowing Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls a group challenging his government's legislation concerning the redevelopment of Ontario Place a bunch of "crazy lefties" intent on protecting "two trees or three birds." The...

2h ago

More pistachio products recalled for salmonella risk

Several more pistachio products have been recalled for a risk of salmonella in Canada. In the past several months, over 330 pistachios products or pistachio-containing products have been recalled by...

47m ago

Man found dead in North York park

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead in a North York park on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the Gwendolen Park near Highway 401 and Yonge Street around 2:15 p.m....

4h ago

