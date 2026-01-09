Military to aid Manitoba First Nation hit by power outage, frozen pipes

PIMICIKAMAK CREE NATION, MAN. — The federal government has agreed to send in military help to a northern Manitoba First Nation where thousands have been forced to leave due to frozen pipes and sewage backup.

Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski said Friday a specialized Armed Forces team is being sent to Pimicikamak Cree Nation for assessment and advisory support, although she provided no additional details.

Officials in the community are still determining the extent of damage to the more than 1,300 homes in Pimicikamak, nearly two weeks after a power outage led to the failure of critical infrastructure.

Pipes have burst, crawl spaces are filled with icy water and at least 4,000 people were sent to other communities.

Federal, provincial and First Nations leaders toured the community Wednesday and saw the damage.

“The government of Canada remains committed to supporting repairs and the safe return of residents to their homes, schools and essential services as quickly as possible,” Olszewski said in a statement posted to social media Friday.

Pimicikamak Chief David Monias had called for the military help along with extra tradespeople to aid the community located 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg. He welcomed the help Friday and said he did not yet know when the Armed Forces personnel would arrive.

“The Canadian Armed Forces are coming to Pimicikamak to help us rebuild what has been damaged and lost. Our people need heat, power, water, and sewage systems restored, and this support will help us get there faster,” Monias said in a news release.

For many residents, it is the second time they have had to leave Pimicikamak in less than a year. The First Nation was also evacuated last spring due to wildfires.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2026.

