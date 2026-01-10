Thousands of Canadian restaurants could shutter in 2026: report

A new forecast from Dalhousie University shows that last year, 7,000 restaurants went out of business across Canada and predicts that 4,000 more could close in 2026, with Ontario expected to take a significant hit. Catalina Gillies reports.

By Catalina Gillies & Joseph Ryan

Posted January 10, 2026 8:33 pm.

A new forecast from Dalhousie University shows that 7,000 restaurants went out of business across Canada last year and predicts another 4,000 could close in 2026, with Ontario expected to take a significant hit.

Industry pressures are mounting on both sides of the ledger.

“The supply side, of course, you have to look at input costs, labor costs as well, changes to the temporary workers program obviously are issues for many operators,” Sylvain Charlebois, a professor and researcher at Dalhousie University said.

For Toronto restaurant owner Richard Pinto, those pressures are more than theoretical. Pinto, the owner of St Matthew’s BBQ Chicken says rising costs have touched nearly every part of his business.

“It’s not just the food, containers, aluminums, metals, anything that’s that goes into the food industry,” Pinto said. “Year-over-year, we’ve seen like 20, 30 per cent increases. That’s not normal, right? But it’s something that we have to deal with, and there’s only so much you can pass on to the customer before it becomes unbearable.”

The family-run restaurant has been in business for 30 years, but Pinto says owning a restaurant can be challenging.

“It’s a contact sport. You need to be able to ride the highs and the lows and it’s unfortunate because every restaurant has a story,” Pinto said. “Me and my wife made a commitment to this place and we’re doing everything we can to keep it open.”

Ontario hardest hit province

The Ontario Restaurant, Hotel and Motel Association (ORHMA) says many businesses are still recovering from the pandemic, and some never fully did.

“Ontario is probably facing a worse issue than the rest of the provinces the highest capacity of restaurants are located here in this province,” Tony Elenis, CEO of ORHMA.

Business improvement areas across the city are also sounding the alarm. Toronto Association of Business Improvement Areas CEO John Kiru says restaurants play a key role in driving tourism, and their loss could leave lasting gaps on the city’s streets.

“The small business, small restaurants have always been challenged more than the traditional nationals,” Kiru said. “Any increase in labor costs, any increase in product cost, etcetera is all a factor that impacts their bottom line and for many of them it is survival mode right now.”

Both industry groups are calling on governments to step in, asking for targeted tax relief and policies aimed at keeping small businesses open.

Meanwhile, industry leaders are warning that more restaurants could disappear in the coming year, which will permanently reshape Toronto’s food scene and neighbourhoods.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Veteran actor T.K. Carter, known for 'The Thing' and 'Punky Brewster,' dies at 69

DUARTE, Calif. (AP) — Veteran actor T.K. Carter, who appeared in the horror film “The Thing” and “Punky Brewster” on television, has died at the age of 69. Carter was declared dead...

2h ago

Shelter-in-place lifted in Simcoe: OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police has lifted a shelter-in-place order after they asked the public to remain indoors in Simcoe on Saturday. Authorities were called to the area of Kent Street North and Union...

1h ago

Disappearance of Taron Stepanyan now being investigated as potential homicide: police

Toronto police say the disappearance of a 42-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Scarborough home more than two years ago is now being investigated as a potential homicide. Taron Stepanyan left...

9h ago

$55M Lotto Max winning ticket sold in eastern Ontario

The winning ticket in Friday's Lotto Max jackpot was sold somewhere in the Ottawa area. Ontario lottery officials say the $55 million winning ticket was sold somewhere in the United Counties of Prescott...

10h ago

Top Stories

Veteran actor T.K. Carter, known for 'The Thing' and 'Punky Brewster,' dies at 69

DUARTE, Calif. (AP) — Veteran actor T.K. Carter, who appeared in the horror film “The Thing” and “Punky Brewster” on television, has died at the age of 69. Carter was declared dead...

2h ago

Shelter-in-place lifted in Simcoe: OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police has lifted a shelter-in-place order after they asked the public to remain indoors in Simcoe on Saturday. Authorities were called to the area of Kent Street North and Union...

1h ago

Disappearance of Taron Stepanyan now being investigated as potential homicide: police

Toronto police say the disappearance of a 42-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Scarborough home more than two years ago is now being investigated as a potential homicide. Taron Stepanyan left...

9h ago

$55M Lotto Max winning ticket sold in eastern Ontario

The winning ticket in Friday's Lotto Max jackpot was sold somewhere in the Ottawa area. Ontario lottery officials say the $55 million winning ticket was sold somewhere in the United Counties of Prescott...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Taron Stepanyan disappearance being investigated as potential homicide

Toronto police say the disappearance of a 42-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Scarborough home more than two years ago is now being investigated as a potential homicide.

9h ago

2:28
Backlash grows as unions weigh in on WestJet reconfigured planes

WestJet’s CEO has literally taken a seat in the controversy over cramped cabins after a viral TikTok earlier this week showed passengers squeezed into tight economy seats.

14h ago

4:33
High-potency additives to street opioids changing traditional overdose responses

Toronto's drug checking service reports over 80 per cent of fentanyl samples collected in December contained a very potent animal tranquillizer. Rhianne Campbell reports.

13h ago

2:57
Next surge of arctic air arrives next week

Temperatures are expected to drop by at least 10 degrees next week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

January 9, 2026 7:18 pm EST EST

1:48
Man found not criminally responsible for murder missing from downtown facility

A man found not criminally responsible for a random murder a few years ago has been missing from a downtown psychiatric facility for over 24 hours. Shauna Hunt with who police are looking for and why he could pose a risk to public safety.

January 9, 2026 6:34 pm EST EST

More Videos