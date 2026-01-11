With Cuban ally Maduro ousted, Trump warns Havana to make a ‘deal’ before it’s too late

President Donald Trump attends a meeting with oil executives in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Seung Min Kim, The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2026 10:26 am.

Last Updated January 11, 2026 10:58 am.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday fired off another warning to the government of Cuba as the close ally of Venezuela braces for potential widespread unrest after Nicolás Maduro was deposed as Venezuela’s leader.

Cuba, a major beneficiary of Venezuelan oil, has now been cut off from those shipments as U.S. forces continue to seize tankers in an effort to control the production, refining and global distribution of the country’s oil products.

Trump said on social media that Cuba long lived off Venezuelan oil and money and had offered security in return, “BUT NOT ANYMORE!”

“THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO!” Trump said in the post as he spent the weekend at his home in southern Florida. “I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.” He did not explain what kind of deal.

The Cuban government said 32 of its military personnel were killed during the American operation last weekend that captured Maduro. The personnel from Cuba’s two main security agencies were in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, as part of an agreement between Cuba and Venezuela.

“Venezuela doesn’t need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years,” Trump said Sunday. “Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful military in the World (by far!), to protect them, and protect them we will.”

Trump also responded to another account’s social media post predicting that his secretary of state, Marco Rubio, will be president of Cuba: “Sounds good to me!” Trump said.

Trump and top administration officials have taken an increasingly aggressive tone toward Cuba, which had been kept economically afloat by Venezuela. Long before Maduro’s capture, severe blackouts were sidelining life in Cuba, where people endured long lines at gas stations and supermarkets amid the island’s worst economic crisis in decades.

Trump has said previously that the Cuban economy, battered by years of a U.S. embargo, would slide further with the ouster of Maduro.

“It’s going down,” Trump said of Cuba. “It’s going down for the count.”

Seung Min Kim, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Iran warns against US strikes as activists say protest death toll tops 500

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s parliament speaker warned Sunday that the U.S. military and Israel would be “legitimate targets” if the U.S. strikes the Islamic Republic over the ongoing...

0m ago

Preclearance operations in Canada are a 'critical component' of border strategy: U.S.

OTTAWA — Canada and the United States say two preclearance projects that would allow more travellers to be screened well in advance of crossing the border are set to proceed this year after many months...

4h ago

Man, 21, facing 11 charges after east-end stabbing over cigarette dispute

A 21-year-old man is facing 11 charges following a stabbing incident in the city's east-end on Saturday that began over a cigarette dispute. Police say just after 4 p.m., a man approached another man...

38m ago

Police investigate after body discovered near conservation area in Hamilton

Police in Hamilton are investigating the discovery of a body in the area of Fifty Point Conservation Area. Investigators said in a social media post around 9 a.m. on Sunday, there would be a large police...

3m ago

